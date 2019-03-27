Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

How luxury watchmakers are gearing up for Brexit

The Local Switzerland
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 March 2019
14:48 CET+01:00
baselworldwatcheswatchmakingluxury

Share this article

How luxury watchmakers are gearing up for Brexit
This watch created by Aarum Shum Jewelery and on show at Baselworld 2019 has 15,858 diamonds set in it. Photo: AFP
The Local Switzerland
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 March 2019
14:48 CET+01:00
Luxury watchmakers have joined the list of businesses implementing Brexit contingency plans by stockpiling inventory in Britain before it leaves the EU, industry leaders have said.

Brands are seeking to guard against "practical problems" that may emerge, including new customs procedures or import backlogs following Brexit, the head of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, Jean-Daniel Pasche, told the AFP news agency at the Baselworld watch fair, which wrapped up this week. 

Statistics released by the federation this month showed that imports to Britain were up 58 percent in February, on top of a 24 percent increase in January. 

Read also: Confirmed - UK nationals won't need visas for Switzerland after Brexit

Oris, a luxury watchmaker that opened a store in London's Mayfair area last year, said it does not normally keep inventory in Britain, preferring to ship pieces to retailers to fill specific orders. 

But Oris chief executive Rolf Studer said the company had boosted its British stocks. 

"Nobody really knows what will happen, so we took precautions," he told AFP.   

Non-EU member Switzerland and Britain have already signed a pact to preserve future trade relations, including provisions to ensure trade continuity if the UK leaves the bloc without a divorce deal. 

That bilateral agreement should ensure that watches imported directly to Britain by plane face no new restrictions, Pasche noted. 

But any goods travelling by road will have to pass through the EU and could therefore be held up by long queues at the British border, he said. 

Aside from possible import delays, Pasche highlighted another reason why watchmakers want to ensure that London retailers are well-stocked. 

If the British pound loses value, that could trigger a post-Brexit buying spree, with high-end shoppers notably in London seeking to benefit from favourable exchange rates, he said. 

When the pound's value fell after Britons voted to leave the European Union in 2016, luxury watch retailers saw a surge in sales among tourists, especially from Asia. 

The chief executive of iconic watchmaker Hublot, Ricardo Guadalupe, told AFP that his company has also increased its British-based inventory, describing London as "the locomotive" for the watch business. 

Yellow vest effect

Watch firms said the importance of limiting disruptions in London has become all the more vital because of setbacks in Paris caused by the "yellow vest" protesters who have staged weekly demonstrations around France since mid-November.

Hublot's shop at Place Vendome in central Paris has remained closed on Saturdays as demonstrators have taken to the streets over the falling spending-power of the working poor.

Read also: 'Yellow vest' protesters stage peaceful demo in Geneva

Guadalupe noted that traffic in Paris shops has "fallen drastically" amid the demonstrations.

Earlier this month, 91 shops including luxury outlets Bulgari were damaged, burned or looted on the famed Champs-Elysees avenue.

Bulgari's managing director Jean-Christophe Babin said in Basel that the company's employees on the Champs-Elysees had faced "permanent insecurity."

"For our teams, it is extremely stressful," he said.

There are concerns that tourism numbers to France could fall because of the protests, which began over fuel taxes but then snowballed into a revolt against the governing style and policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Because luxury watch sales are heavily dependent on tourist traffic, most analysts expect watch imports to France to fall sharply over the course of the year. 

baselworldwatcheswatchmakingluxury
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Why you may be entitled to a rent reduction in Switzerland
  2. The best and worst paid jobs in Switzerland in 2019
  3. Crime in Switzerland: what the latest figures reveal
  4. Swiss MPs backtrack on plans to hike out-of-pocket health care costs
  5. Switzerland’s first-ever 'capsule hotel’ opens (again)

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Why Europe's top talent still flocks to London

London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Why you may be entitled to a rent reduction in Switzerland
  2. The best and worst paid jobs in Switzerland in 2019
  3. Crime in Switzerland: what the latest figures reveal
  4. Swiss MPs backtrack on plans to hike out-of-pocket health care costs
  5. Switzerland’s first-ever 'capsule hotel’ opens (again)

Discussion forum

27/03
English Teaching in Vaud
27/03
How do i get rid of unwanted furniture?
27/03
What does "GREETSEE" mean?
27/03
Sunblind/Awning repair - recommendations Zurich/Zug/Affoltern...
27/03
Safety in Switzerland for foreign workers and...
27/03
Is contracting a good option for software roles,...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/03
IT expert (Apple) needed
16/03
Well located beautiful flat to rent in Geneva
12/03
Les Liaisons Dangereuses 19 - 23 March 2019 in English
11/03
Bern - English language swim courses
07/03
English and maths tuition in Lausanne
25/02
Yverdon-les-Bains - Apartment for rent 2 rooms (downtown)
View all notices
Post a new notice