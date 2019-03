For many families in Basel, finding something to do on Sunday can be a challenge.

Besides visits to the local park and strolls by the Rhein, residents often wonder what to do when all the shops are closed and the city seems to be moving in slow motion.

Fortunately, Basel is home to world-renowned museums that are open on Sundays, and its proximity to the French and German borders means new and exciting family adventures are just a short trip away.

Here are five family-friendly destinations to visit on a Sunday for those who are out of ideas:

Rötteln Castle, Germany

Located in Germany, Rötteln Castle is less than thirty minutes away from Basel by car. The child-friendly destination is home to a grand 11th-century fortress and the third largest castle ruin in Baden.

Upon entry to the castle, visitors are offered a map (available in English) and invited into a small museum featuring historical medieval artifacts such as knight armour, household objects, and weapons. There is also a small children’s play area upstairs with a miniature castle to build.

Spanning 300 meters in length, the castle itself has two sections to explore as well as two towers to climb via a steep staircase. Despite the climb up, the panoramic views from the towers are breathtaking.

Surrounded by picturesque greenery, the site is also popular for family picnics.

For more details about opening times and the entry price, visit the Rötteln Castle website: www.burgruine-roetteln.de

Colmar, France

Less than an hour away by train or car is the city of Colmar. Colmar is undoubtedly one of Alsace’s most well-preserved and charming cities. With an impressive selection of restaurants and rich history, it is the perfect place for a Sunday outing.

The town is the birthplace of 19th-century sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, famous for designing the New York Statue of Liberty and artist Jean-Jacques Waltz, aka ‘Hansi’. Colmar is home to museums dedicated to both Bartholdi and Hansi, as well as a Toy Museum.

A stroll through Colmar’s center will lead visitors past a district with colorful houses and canals - the reason the area has been dubbed ‘Little Venice’.

Colmar’s unique vibe is sure to make it a family favourite.

For more details visit: www.tourisme-colmar.com/en/

Augusta Raurica, Switzerland

For families seeking an interactive and historically enriching experience, Augusta Raurica is an ideal Sunday destination.

Located in Augst, in Basel Country, Augusta Raurica is home to the most well-preserved ancient Roman theatre north of the Alps and the largest late antique silver treasure.

The Augusta Raurica Museum displays intriguing artifacts and offers fascinating facts about Roman history and culture in English. With opportunities to explore the living space of the Romans, bake bread and create pottery like the Romans, it is a great way for families to experience life as the Romans did.

The amphitheatre is a nice spot for a family picnic.

For more details about opening times and museum entry prices visit: www.augustaraurica.ch/en/

Basel Paper Mill, Switzerland

Located by the Rhein, Basel Paper Mill offers families an interesting tour of the paper production process.

Visitors are welcome to explore four floors dedicated to the evolution of paper creation. From the making of hand-made paper to finished books, the authentic setting allows young and old to be immersed in the paper journey.

Children and adults can take part in papermaking workshops and take home their very own creations.

For more information about opening times and prices visit: www.papiermuseum.ch

Basel Zoo, Switzerland

Located in the heart of Basel City, Basel Zoo is a fun and lively place to visit on a Sunday.

Although the popular penguin walks are not always open, the Zoo is home to a variety of small and large animals including gorillas, lions, seals, and crocodiles.

With restaurants, playgrounds and family-friendly facilities and events, the Zoo is always a crowd pleaser.

For more information about opening times and prices visit: www.zoobasel.ch/en