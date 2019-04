Spring has well and truly sprung in Switzerland as the pictures below make clear.

A flowering magnolia tree in Basel



Bern at twilight

Cherry blossoms in the city of Sion

Fruit trees in the Thurgau/Lake Constance region

Chur: the capital of the canton of Graubünden

A beautiful spring morning in Zurich

Lake Geneva

A stunning aerial shot in the canton of Valais

More cherry trees: this time in Lausanne

Canton Jura in Switzerland's west



