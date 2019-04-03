How to write the perfect Swiss CV

How should I approach my Swiss CV?

Look at it as a snapshot of your career. Think about the qualities the company is looking for and highlight those in particular.

Can I write my CV in English?

Unless otherwise specified, the CV should be written in the language of the employment ad. If an ad is in German, for example, and asks for applications in English then it might be a good idea to submit the CV in both English and German. By all means get the help of a translator to make sure your CV is faultless.

And if you already have excellent language skills, do include a relevant certificate – the Swiss love certificates!

Do I need to include details of my Swiss work permit or my citizenship(s) if I don’t have a permit yet?

If you already have a Swiss work permit, include that information briefly at the end of the CV (for example, Swiss B Permit). If you don’t have a permit, do not mention it, but mention your nationality.

Keep in mind that for people outside the European Union, getting a work permit for Switzerland can be quite a long process.

How long should a Swiss CV be?

A Swiss CV can be up to three pages long, depending on how long you have been working. Most people should aim to keep it down to two pages. But if you have been in business for 20 or 30 years, then two pages would probably be short. Remember to be concise and to stick to bullet points - you can go into more detail when you’re interviewed.

Is the structure of a Swiss CV any different from an American resume or a British CV?



CVs in Switzerland are in general not very different to either of those in terms of structure. So, as in any CV, you need to include: education, professional experience, languages, special skills, additional activities and hobbies, and references.

Bear in mind, however, that the Swiss attach special importance to a well-written CV – so watch out for grammar and spelling mistakes.

Should I include a 'personal statement' at the top of my CV?

Yes, you should! This gives the recruiter an idea of what you stand for, and it helps differentiate you from other applicants. You can write a short paragraph about yourself or include your personal vision at the beginning of the CV.

Should I include a picture?

Yes, it’s common to include one. Unlike in countries like the US, most Swiss CVs still have a picture. However, the picture has to look professional - it’s far better to skip the photo than to use a bad one.

So is it worth getting a photograph professionally taken?

Yes, it is worth having a professional photograph as one can see the difference right away, and this is often the very first impression people have of a CV.

Do I need to include details of every job I have done since completing my studies? If not, how far back do I need to go?

Be more precise with the most recent jobs. If your very first jobs are a long time back and do not have that much relevance anymore, you don’t have to describe them in detail. It is especially important to mention the jobs that have a link with the job you are applying for.

In general, it is important to always adapt the CV to the job and company you are targeting.

How should I deal with a gap in my resume – whether for a sabbatical or because of unemployment, for example?

Don’t try to hide these gaps. Stand up for them as they are a part of your life. You can, however, use another expression – let’s say for example, instead of “unemployed” you could use “New job orientation”.

Even trips and holidays can be useful in terms of learning languages or getting to know other cultures, so don’t hide these gaps.

Can I show off?

Everyone has a successful project or responsibility that they want to mention – and that’s fine. But the Swiss tend to be modest, so you should never sound boastful or arrogant. And, of course, you should never lie.

How much personal information should be included? Date of birth and marital status? Leisure activities?



It wouldn’t be wrong if you don’t include any of this. This kind of information, however, does help the recruiter to build a more complete picture of the candidate – and that may help you to stand out from other candidates. Be specific. Don’t include very general activities such as sport and travel.



How should foreign qualifications be handled - should they be translated to Swiss equivalents?



Often it doesn’t make it any clearer when you translate them. A lot of expressions are common – such as a Bachelor or Master’s degree – and do not need translation.

What certificates should I include with my CV?

If you have many certificates, focus on the most important ones and don’t mention every workshop you have ever attended. If you only have a handful of certificates, mention all of them. And again, make sure you mention the certificates that are relevant to the job you are applying for.

If I am submitting my CV electronically what is the best format to use?

Use pdf for your CV and summarize all your certificates in one pdf file. Otherwise it is very uncomfortable to read through all the attachments that come with your application. Make sure that size of your files is not more than five megabytes.



Any rules about references?



You can add concrete references in your CV. However, you might as well mention that these can be provided on request. Usually, your references will be relevant in the following stages of the application process and not at the very beginning.

When giving references, list at least two different people. Don’t limit them to past or current employers. If you are going for a job in sales, for example, it’s a good idea to have a reference from a client or a partner you’ve worked with in the past.



To finish, can you give us some quick tips for CV writing?



Make sure your writing is clear, simple and correct. Emphasize the qualities you possess that seem relevant to a particular job. Don’t be afraid to show some personality.

Finally, use a friendly structure that makes it easy to find out who you are.