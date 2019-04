The super-efficient facility took tenth place in the global ranking put together by UK-based aviation consultancy Skytrax.

That makes it the third best airport in Europe after Munich Airport, which came in seventh, and London’s Heathrow Airport (in eighth place).

Zurich was also named the world’s best airport for security processing by the UK consultancy, while it ranked second globally among airports welcoming 30 to 40 million passengers a year.

The top three airports overall were in Asia. Singapore’s Changi Airport was named the world’s best. Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport came in second, and third spot went to Incheon International Airport.

Zurich has a habit of doing well in airport rankings. In 2018, the facility was named the second best in the world behind Singapore’s Changi in a poll run by the holiday portal eDreams.

The story is a little different in Geneva. In 2015, the city’s Cointrin airport was controversially named among the worst in the world by UK travel journalist Simon Calder.

Last year, it also made headlines for the wrong reasons when passengers were left on the tarmac after a shuttle bus failed to arrive.