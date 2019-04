According to the Adecco Group Swiss Job Market Index, there has been substantial growth in the market across all professional sectors compared to last year.

The report's findings indicate a growing demand in certain sectors with almost a fifth more job advertisements for civil servants and teachers.

“We assume that the growing number of school-age children is resulting in more teaching staff being hired, but we are also currently observing a rise in job advertisements in the areas of pre-school and post-secondary schooling positions,” said Anna von Ow from the Swiss Job Market Monitor.

At the beginning of 2019, Swiss companies were also seeking 16 percent more middle managers and project managers and 13 percent more IT and technology specialists.

In the few months of 2019 the following sectors had the highest number of vacancies:

1) Teachers and education professionals

2) Public servants



3) IT and technology specialists



4) Middle management and project management positions

5) Construction and renovations

6) Technical occupations

7) Healthcare jobs

8) Hospitality and personal services, as cleaning services

Oversupply in the office:

Office workers are in less demand. Photo: Pressmaster/Depositphotos.com

There was less demand for office-based professionals with a 3 percent drop for staff in working the administration, financial and fiduciary sectors - a decline which has been a longer-term trend, according to Adecco.

‘Administrative and repetitive jobs are being increasingly automated,’ explained Nicole Burth, CEO of The Adecco Group Switzerland.

Job seekers should be looking online

According to the report, print media has almost no relevance when it comes to advertising job vacancies with companies and recruiters turning to the online space in their search for talent.

'Market still remains stable compared to the previous quarter'

Although the current findings are positive, Nicole Burth, CEO of The Adecco Group Switzerland says its too soon to predict how the market will shape out the rest of the year.

“It remains to be seen how the following quarters of 2019 develop before being able to predict whether the subdued economic forecasts will be replicated on the job market,” said Burth.