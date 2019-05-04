Italian expression of the day: 'Con calma'

<p>Living in a new country can involve all sorts of stress, whether its language issues or dealing with complicated paperwork. </p><p>But before you bubble over like an overheated moka pot, today's phrase will help you remind yourself - and everyone around you - to take it easy.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="314" src="https://giphy.com/embed/9GwMAnEOFlbUs" width="480"></iframe></div><p><i><strong>Con calma</strong></i> translates literally as "with calm".</p><p>It's an adverb that means calmly, quietly, steadily, gently, carefully, and a whole load of other words that don't describe how Italians normally do things.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Sediamoci tutti e parliamone con calma. </i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Let's all sit down and talk about it calmly</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Diciamo solo che ho intenzione di prendermela con molta calma. </i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Let's just say I plan to take things really slowly.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong><i>Fare con calma</i></strong> means to take it easy.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Dovresti fare con calma</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- You need to take it easy</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Like <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181115/italian-expression-of-the-day-piano-piano"><strong><i>piano piano</i></strong></a>, it comes with a hand gesture - both palms held up and outward, pushing away from you a few times.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And <i><strong>con calma</strong></i> can also be used as a gentle way of telling someone to calm down:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Con calma, chi state parlando?</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Calm down, who are you talking about?</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>Calmati</strong> is another slightly less gentle way of telling someone to cool it.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Calmati e ascoltami</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Calm down and listen to me</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But be warned: however you say it, telling someone to "calm down" in the middle of an argument works about as well in Italian as it does in English.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="276" src="https://giphy.com/embed/b6OXhTmKk0iC4" width="480"></iframe></div><div><div class="article-bottom-member-beg" style="margin-left: 200px; color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><div class="message-snippet"> </div></div></div>