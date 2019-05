The restaurant – a global internet sensation – was supposed to reopen last Thursday. But the summer season was postponed because of poor weather and the risk of avalanches.

In a message posted on Facebook, the Äscher’s managers warned that one of the hiking routes up to the restaurant (via Blättli and Alp Bommen) remains closed because of an elevated avalanche risk.

Other paths are open but still snow-covered.

People should get the latest route information before visiting, the restaurant’s management team said.

The Äscher is under new management this year after the previous team hung up their tea towels at the end of the winter.

In a move that captured national headlines in Switzerland, the former managers said that the hotel had become a victim of its own success, with infrastructure unable to cope with soaring visitor numbers.

The Äscher came to prominence in 2014 when it was named one of the five most interesting restaurants in the world in the Huffington Post.

Then the Äscher – a cable car ride and a short walk from Wasserauen in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden – got a huge seal of approval when it featured on the cover of National Geographic's ‘Destinations of a Lifetime' special.

It is now a hugely popular destination for Swiss and foreign tourists alike and is a Swiss Instagram staple.

The foundation that owns the restaurant said last year that improvement works were planned for the establishment.

Read also: Ten must-visit Swiss beauty spots (as seen by drones)