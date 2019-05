The elegant town, which is just a short train ride from Lausanne, is joined on the ‘Best in Europe’ list by locations including the High Tatras in Slovakia, Madrid and Switzerland’s diminutive neighbour Liechtenstein, which is celebrating its 300th birthday this year.

In its write up, the Lonely Planet praised Vevey’s “quality eateries offering everything from 20-course tasting menus to cheap-and-cheerful fondue” and the nearby swimming and strolling options.

But first mention goes to the town’s upcoming upcoming Fête des Vignerons (Winegrowers' Festival), which runs from July 18th to August 11th next year.

This Unesco-recognized event is Switzerland’s oldest and largest wine festival and – to make it even more special – it is held a maximum of five times every century.

The Lonely Planet honour is not the first time Vevey had made it onto an international travel list in recent times.

In December last year, the town which film star Charlie Chaplin made his home for a quarter of a century, was honoured with a place on National Geographic's 'Best Trips 2019' list.

