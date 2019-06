The study published by Switzerland’s Tamedia group is based on analysis of hazard maps from the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

It also reveals that many campgrounds do not provide any information to guests about the possible risks.

A spokesperson for risk prevention with FOEN said campgrounds in affected areas must have emergency plans in place, including clearly marked assembly areas. However, visits to six affected campgrounds showed no evidence of this.

A further complicating factor is that rules on campgrounds differ from region to region.

“We need to take a closer look at this problem,” said Walter Bieri from Swiss Camping and Caravanning Association SCCV in response to the report.

Switzerland is often affected by flooding, landslides and avalanches, according to FOEN. The risk is expected to increase with climate change.

Around 20 percent of the Swiss population lives in areas that can be affected by floods.

The Tamedia group on Saturday published an interactive map of risk levels for flooding and avalanches for individual buildings in Switzerland.