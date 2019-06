More than 2,000 carefully selected luxury properties around the world can now be booked through Airbnb Luxe, a new initiative from the company marketed with the strapline ‘extraordinary homes with five-star everything’.

Launched on Tuesday, Airbnb Luxe aims to provide customers with properties that are a “destination in themselves”, said the company in a press release , from the villa in Jamaica where Ian Fleming wrote his 007 novels, to an entire island in a private atoll in French Polynesia.

Vetted by the company, properties signing up to the scheme must not only offer luxury accommodation and outstanding design, but also services such as a concierge and chef.

Booking a property through Airbnb Luxe also comes with a dedicated trip designer who can help renters organise other aspects of their stay, such as airport pick up and booking a local Michelin-starred restaurant or massage therapist.

Of course none of this comes cheap - especially in Swizterland. A stay in a four-bedroom penthouse in Zermatt costs 4,357chf ($4,469) a night, with a seven-night minimum stay. And that’s at the lower end.

At the top end, the eight-bedroom Chalet Aurora near Verbier costs a whopping 49,999chf ($51,293) a night. For that you get a spa, a driver and a chef, but airport transfers, spa services and childcare cost extra.

According to Airbnb, demand for luxury properties is increasing, with the number of bookings for listings worth at least $1,000 per night increasing by more than 60 percent in 2018.