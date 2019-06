With high-altitude campsites, luxurious mountain hotels and basic but comfy Swiss Alpine Club cabins opening from June to September, Switzerland has plenty of rooms with spectacular views to choose from -- it all depends on how much effort you want to put in to get there! Here’s our pick for summer 2019. Just make sure to take enough water and sunscreen with you if you're hiking in hot weather.

Built in 1830, this is the oldest mountain hotel in Switzerland and enjoys an incredible location at 2,681m above Grindelwald in the Bernese Oberland. Get there via a four hour hike from Schyinge Platte or two hours from the top of the First cable car – the effort is well worth it for the 360-degree panorama and stunning sunsets at what feels like the top of the world.

The hotel is perched at the top of the Faulhorn mountain. Photo: Caroline Bishop

Cabane Mont Fort

Relatively easy to get to but nevertheless sporting amazing views, this Swiss Alpine Club cabin sits above Verbier and below Mont Fort in the Valais. Get there via a 75-minute hike from the top of the Ruinettes cable car and enjoy an overnight stay after all the day visitors have gone home.

Cabane Mont Fort: stunning in all seasons. Photo: Christof Sonderegger/Swiss Tourism

One way to get to this wonderful spot at 2,187m is to take the Verticalp funicular and train from Le Chatelard up to the Emosson dam and then hike for around 90 minutes. You're rewarded with beautiful views of the Emosson lake and two truly awesome dams, and a night in the wilderness under the stars.

Photo: Caroline Bishop

Accessed via the Gornergrat railway, this place allows you to get up high without the effort of hiking. At 3,100m, it's about as close to the Matterhorn as you can get without climbing it. With views of 29 peaks over 4,000m, an on-site planetarium to make the most of those dark skies, and the home comforts of a hotel, it offers the pleasure of a wilderness sleepover without the pain (apart from on your wallet).

Hotel Schynige Platte Built in 1899 and only open in summer, this hotel in the Jungfrau area is accessed via the historic Schynige Platte railway. Enjoy a night in one of its traditional but comfortable rooms and have breakfast on the large sun terrace overlooking the area's famous Eiger, Jungfrau and Monch mountains. If you're feeling active, the hotel is the starting point for some glorious hikes in the region.