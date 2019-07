The survey by UNICEF looked at government policies on paid parental leave for mothers and fathers, accessibility of childcare services offered up until school age (6 years old), and breast-feeding rates.

It placed Switzerland at the bottom of the table largely because of a lack of fully-paid maternity leave guaranteed to mothers and to the fact that there is no statutory paternity leave for dads in Switzerland.

But is the situation in Switzerland really so dire?

