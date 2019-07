In Lucerne, four people were injured by falling trees, while one person was seriously injured in the village of Alpnach when a tree fell on their vehicle, reported news agency ATS

A two-year-old boy was gravely injured in Brassus in the canton of Vaud when the bouncy castle he was playing in was carried away by the wind, said Vaud police . He suffered injuries to the legs and body and was taken to hospital in Lausanne. A girl was also slightly injured.

#meteosuisse #meteo Samedi 6 juillet, un gros #orage a traversé la Suisse, occasionnant des rafales de vent et localement de la grêle. Son aspect effrayant nous a valu un certain nombre d'appels inquiets. Ici en bordure de la piste de l'aéroport de Genève. https://t.co/LdosdsNSht pic.twitter.com/VPmZfWX63c — MétéoSuisse (@meteosuisse) July 7, 2019

Three climbers on the via ferrata on the Moléson mountain in canton Fribourg had to be evacuated after being surprised by the storm.

Elsewhere, a train derailed in Simmental, canton Bern, after hitting rocks that had fallen on to the line during the storm. No one was injured.

The festival Züri Fascht, in Zurich, which attracted more than 2.5 million people over the weekend, was briefly interrupted by the storm.

The storm swept across most of the country from west to east, said MeteoSuisse , with winds reaching 135km/hour in Lucerne, the third highest figure since records began. On the summit of the Pilatus mountain near Lucerne, gusts up to 162km/hour were recorded.

The weather is set to be changeable this week, with sunshine for the first half of the week, followed by rain towards Thursday and Friday.

Source: MeteoSuisse