Swiss fighter jets perform air display over wrong town

<p>Patrouille Suisse were due to fly over the town of Langenbruck in the north of the country near Basel to honour the centenary of a Swiss flying pioneer.</p><p>Instead the team flew over the nearby town of Mümliswil, which was hosting the 31st North West yodelling festival.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Piloten verwechselten Festgelände: Patrouille Suisse fliegt Show über falschem Ort. <a href="https://t.co/oVMPUUcawY">https://t.co/oVMPUUcawY</a></p>— 20 Minuten (@20min) <a href="https://twitter.com/20min/status/1147769344769875968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Daniel Reist, spokesman for the Swiss army, confirmed the error, which he said was due to an unfortunate combination of circumstances.</p><p>"The distance between Mümliswil-Ramiswil and Langenbruck is only a few kilometres as the crow flies. As he approached the festival area in Mümliswil, the head of the Patrol saw a large tent, which is why they flew over it," <a href="http://www.opex360.com/2019/07/08/la-patrouille-suisse-a-fait-une-demonstration-au-bon-moment-mais-pas-au-bon-endroit/#">he explained to the Swiss press</a>.</p><div>He added that the pilots of the Swiss Patrol have equipment that is more than 40 years old and that "navigation is done with a map, a felt pen and a view".</div><div>The fly-past had been intended to honour the life of Swiss aviation pioneer Oskar Bider, who was born in Langenbruck on July 7, 1891.</div><div>After qualifying as a pilot in France, he was one of the first to cross the Pyrenees and the Alps by plane - a two-seater Blériot with an 80 horsepower Gnome engine.</div><div>Unfortunately, he lost his life in an accident on July 7, 1919.</div>