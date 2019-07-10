Have your say: How could Switzerland improve public transport?

It has been a tough summer for Swiss federal railways operator SBB with delays and customers boiling up over defective air conditioning on trains.

Then SBB came under fire for a practice which sees trains skip stations altogether at short notice to minimize delays to late services.

All this has provoked a debate about the quality of public transport in Switzerland and how it could improve.

