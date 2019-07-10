Have your say: How could Switzerland improve public transport?

<p>It has been a tough summer for Swiss federal railways operator SBB with delays and customers boiling up over defective air conditioning on trains.</p><p>Then SBB came under fire for a practice which sees trains skip stations altogether at short notice to minimize delays to late services.</p><p>All this has provoked a debate about the quality of public transport in Switzerland and how it could improve.</p><p>Please share your views in the questionnaire below to help us build a picture of how readers feel about trains, buses and trams in Switzerland.</p><p>We'll use your opinion in a future article.</p><div><iframe frameborder="0" height="1774" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScueeUQwU-CIGDjOCMDYDpvUdoqXFOcUNzlRzEMc05hxDyCKQ/viewform?embedded=true" width="640">Loading...</iframe></div>