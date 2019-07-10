Switzerland's news in English

Have your say: How could Switzerland improve public transport?

Have your say: How could Switzerland improve public transport?
Photo: AFP
Swiss railways operator SBB has come under fire recently for everything from delays and hot trains to services skipping stops to save time. All this has kicked off a debate about the quality of transport in Switzerland in general. Have your say here.

It has been a tough summer for Swiss federal railways operator SBB with delays and customers boiling up over defective air conditioning on trains.

Then SBB came under fire for a practice which sees trains skip stations altogether at short notice to minimize delays to late services.

All this has provoked a debate about the quality of public transport in Switzerland and how it could improve.

Please share your views in the questionnaire below to help us build a picture of how readers feel about trains, buses and trams in Switzerland.

We'll use your opinion in a future article.

 

 

 

 
