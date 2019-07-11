Tourists evacuated from Swiss mountain after funicular breaks down

<div>Most of the tourists were able to descend on the upper section of the funicular to the Schwandegg mid-station before taking a 20 minute walk to reach minibuses which delivered them back to the valley floor at Mülenen, reported <a href="https://www.20min.ch/ro/news/suisse/story/Des-centaines-de-touristes-evacues-du-Niesen-28243043" target="_blank">news agencies.</a></div><div>Around 30 tourists who were not able to walk that distance were evacuated from the summit by helicopter.</div><div>At no point was anyone in danger, said the funicular’s operating company.</div><div>The Niesen funicular, which dates from 1910, takes passengers from Mülenen at 693m to Niesen Kulm at 2,336m on a cableway divided into two sections. The maximum gradient is 68 percent in the second section and the 3.4k route takes around half an hour to ascend.</div><div>The funicular is expected to be working normally again by Friday.</div>