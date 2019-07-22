Heatwave latest: Switzerland could see 38C this week

<p>Temperatures were already climbing on Monday with Sion in the canton of Valais registering 34.7C and Geneva seeing 32.6C, according to MeteoNews.</p><p>But things are expected to get even hotter with 34–37C forecast for many parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>In some locations, the thermometer could even top out at 38C on Thursday, according to SRF Meteo.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Die <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hitzewelle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hitzewelle</a> meldet sich: Mit 34.7°C wurde in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sion</a> der heute höchste Wert verzeichnet, gefolgt von <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Visp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Visp</a> mit 33.1°C.Mehr Infos dazu gibt es in unserem Communiqué:<a href="https://t.co/ZMJM4Uw701">https://t.co/ZMJM4Uw701</a>(cs)<a href="https://twitter.com/Blickch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Blickch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/20min?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@20min</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nau_live?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nau_live</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/watson_news?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@watson_news</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Tamedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tamedia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ringier_ag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ringier_ag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NZZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NZZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/azmedien?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@azmedien</a> <a href="https://t.co/mgVYYeoIyF">pic.twitter.com/mgVYYeoIyF</a></p>— MeteoNews (@MeteoNewsAG) <a href="https://twitter.com/MeteoNewsAG/status/1153326774325039104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Anyone hoping for cooler nights will also be disappointed with minimums of over 20C predicted in cities and on the Swiss plateau.</p><p><strong>Hottest parts of the country</strong></p><p>The hottest parts of the country this week are set to be Geneva, the canton of Valais, the region around Basel and the Chur section of the Rhine Valley.</p><p>In some places, there could be new records set, according to SRF Meteo.</p><p>Friday will be a touch cooler while storms and temperatures of around 30C are forecast for Switzerland on Saturday.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563810407_weather 3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 572px;" /></p><p><i>Image: MeteoSwiss</i></p><p>The good news is that the current heatwave is unlikely to be as scorching at that which hit Switzerland in late June.</p><p>Elsewhere in Europe, this week's heatwave <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190722/south-west-france-place-on" target="_blank">could bring record temperatures to Paris</a> while <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190722/this-isnt-normal-germany-braces-for-fourth-heat-wave-of-summer">Germany could see temperatures above 38C</a>.</p><p><strong>Read also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190625/is-it-ever-legally-too-hot-to-work-in-switzerland-jobs-heatwave">Working in a heatwave: The Swiss laws employees should know about</a></strong></p>