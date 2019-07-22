Heatwave latest: Switzerland could see 38C this week

Temperatures were already climbing on Monday with Sion in the canton of Valais registering 34.7C and Geneva seeing 32.6C, according to MeteoNews.

But things are expected to get even hotter with 34–37C forecast for many parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

In some locations, the thermometer could even top out at 38C on Thursday, according to SRF Meteo.

Anyone hoping for cooler nights will also be disappointed with minimums of over 20C predicted in cities and on the Swiss plateau.

Hottest parts of the country

The hottest parts of the country this week are set to be Geneva, the canton of Valais, the region around Basel and the Chur section of the Rhine Valley.

In some places, there could be new records set, according to SRF Meteo.

Friday will be a touch cooler while storms and temperatures of around 30C are forecast for Switzerland on Saturday.

Image: MeteoSwiss

The good news is that the current heatwave is unlikely to be as scorching at that which hit Switzerland in late June.

Elsewhere in Europe, this week's heatwave could bring record temperatures to Paris while Germany could see temperatures above 38C.

