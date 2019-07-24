Immigration dips as fewer foreign workers arrive in Switzerland

<p>The total number of people moving to the country fell by 1.8 percent to 63,333 in the first half of this year, according to the <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/de/home/aktuell/news/2019/2019-07-23.html" target="_blank">latest figures from the State Secretariat for Migration</a>.</p><p>A total of 44,321 people moved to Switzerland from European Union and EFTA states from January to June, down 1.3 percent on the same period a year earlier.</p><p><strong>Read also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190711/switzerland-to-need-up-to-half-a-million-more-workers-in-the-next-decade">Switzerland will need half a million new workers in the next 10 years 'but immigration not only answer'</a></strong></p><p>There was also a 2.8 percent slide in the number of people from other countries (so-called third-country nationals) to 19,012.</p><p>At the same time, emigration from Switzerland dropped 3.9 percent in the first six months of this year.</p><p>Net immigration in the first six months of 2019 was 24,672, down 0.8 percent on January to June last year.</p><p>Most people moving to Switzerland in the first half of this year came for work reasons (52.5 percent). However the total number of 33,245 was down 2.1 percent on a year earlier.</p><p>A further 28 percent of people came to Switzerland for family reunification reasons.</p><p>As of June 2019, there were 2,096,182 foreigners living in Switzerland against a population of around 8.5 million.</p><p><strong>Politically charged issue</strong></p><p>Immigration is a hot political topic in Switzerland with the right-wing Swiss People’s Party – the largest party in the national parliament – engaged in a long-running campaign to limit immigrant numbers.</p><p>In 2014, Swiss voters narrowly backed a SVP-led initiative calling for immigration quotas and demanding the Swiss government renegotiate its treaty on free movement of persons with the EU.</p><p>But the government only passed a watered-down version of the initiative over fears relations with its largest trading partner would be damaged beyond repair.</p><p>The SVP is now <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180627/new-svp-anti-immigration-plan-threatens-swiss-eu-talks">pushing again for the freedom of movement treaty to be scrapped</a> but falling levels of immigration could take some of the wind out of the party’s sails.</p><p>The peak year for immigration into Switzerland was 2008 when net migration – the number of immigrants minus the number of emigrants – stood at almost 100,000 people.</p><p><strong>Read also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190716/one-in-eight-swiss-workers-are-low-income-earners">One in eight workers in Switzerland are 'low-income earners'</a></strong></p>