Eight French expressions to help you complain about the heat

C'est insupportable

It's unbearable.

If you are finding the current temperatures a touch warm, you might want to use this to complain to your friends and neighbours. You could use it as la chaleur est insupportable (the heat is unbearable) or ces températures sont insupportable (these temperatures are unbearable).

Je crève de chaud

I'm dying of heat. Not literally, of course, but if you want to express something similar to the English phrases 'I'm boiling' or 'I'm roasting' this is a good one. If you've actually been taken ill by the heat and need medical help, you would say you have insolation (sunstroke).

READ ALSO

Je transpire comme un boeuf

Not very elegant perhaps, but here's how to tell someone that you are sweating heavily in the heat. Roughly equivalent to the English phrase 'sweating like a pig' in French you say you are sweating like a cow. If you want something a little more colourful, you could add Je transpire comme une pute a l'eglise (I'm sweating like a whore in church).

J'en ai marre de cette chaleur

Complaining is considered something of a hobby in France and J'en ai marre is an essential expression that you can use in any circumstances, not just when it's hot.

The expression J'en ai marre means 'I'm fed up', 'I'm sick of it' and 'It's getting on my nerves'.

So when it comes to the heat you just have to say j'en ai marre de cette chaleur

J'en peux plus de cette canicule

J'en peux plus means 'I can't take it anymore', 'I've had it' or 'I can't do it anymore', which is exactly how you'll be feeling when the heatwave reaches its peak on Thursday.

So J'en peux plus de cette canicule means, well, we know. You just can't bear the heat anymore.

J'en ai ras-le-bol de cette chaleur

The delightful little term ras-le-bol means something along the lines of gloominess, despondency, despair, bleakness, "fed-upness" or discontent in general. It is most often used as part of the phrase "en avoir ras-le-bol" which when put into the first person form would be: "j'en ai ras-le-bol". That literally means "my bowl is full" and even though this might seem like it could be a good thing, it actually means "I've had enough".

Hence during the heatwave you'll hear j'en ai ras-le-bol de cette chaleur.

Vivement le fin de l'été

The word vivement means 'wishing for' or 'I can't wait for' so there'll be plenty of people out there who are understandably wishing autumn would come early.

If you agree you could say Vivement le fin de l'été or if that's a bit too extreme then at least vivement le fin de la canciule meaning I can't wait for the end of this heatwave.

J'en ai marre il fait trop chaud c'est insupportable j'en peux plus putain de la canicule vivement la fin de l'été

And then you could just throw them altogether for maximum impact which will leave people near you in no doubt that you are "absolutely fed up, it's too hot and unbearable, the f##king heatwave, roll on the end of summer."