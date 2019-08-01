Switzerland's news in English

Feuding French rappers settle on Swiss city of Basel for their €2m cage fight

1 August 2019
Photo: AFP
1 August 2019
Two feuding French rappers have chosen the Swiss city of Basel for a two-million-euro cage fight aimed at settling their differences, the venue has announced.

Arch-rivals Booba and Kaaris, who were jailed last year after a brawl that shut down part of a Paris airport, will lock horns in an MMA (mixed martial arts) bout on November 30 in the St Jakobshalle arena, an employee of the 9,000-capacity venue told AFP.

"Tickets on sale soon on Ticketcorner.ch, keep watching!", Booba wrote on his Instagram account, alongside a copy of the fight poster, featuring the opponents posing back to back.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kaaris confirmed he had signed up for the tussle in Switzerland's second-biggest venue. "See you on November 30 for the purge," he taunted Booba.

The pair spent a month behind bars after they and their entourages clashed after bumping into each other at the airport in August 2018 on their way to concerts in Barcelona.

 

They chose Switzerland for their fight because the ultra-violent sport of MMA is banned in France.

The winner will walk away with €1.5 million, while the loser will get a third of that.

Ivory Coast-born Kaaris, 39, has promised he will drink his rival's blood, to which 42-year-old Booba, aka Elie Yaffa, has replied. "I will (expletive) beat you to death, you son of a bitch."

The encounter has led to mocking memes on social media comparing the match to the big money rumble between legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather and Irish MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017, which the American won.

 

Chez Moi - 01 Aug 2019 11:41
What upstanding members of society.
Nick-nack - 01 Aug 2019 11:49
How pathetic and infantile, though I suppose they'll make money. Too much testosterone and not enough brain. The idea of paying good money to watch two egotistical middle-aged dickheads knock each other about seems both a waste of money and time.
