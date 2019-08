People across Switzerland celebrated Swiss National Day on Thursday, which meant fireworks, flag waving and a lot of dressing up.

National Day is held on August 1st because the date marks what is nowadays viewed as the very beginning of the Swiss confederation way back in 1291 (see link below for more).

Here's a look at some of the best pics and videos from the day.

Swiss Guards parade during celebrations of the Swiss National Day at the Fete des Vignerons (Winegrowers' Festival), a traditional festival which takes place approximately every 25 years in Vevey, western Switzerland, on August 1, 2019.

People in costumes hold a Swiss flag during celebrations of the Swiss National Day at the Fete des Vignerons.

Men in traditional costumes share a light moment at the Fete des Vignerons.

A man puts up a banner with the Swiss national flag and cantonal flags for celebrations in Vevey.

And this is how the Swiss celebrate our National Day #1August pic.twitter.com/r3wEeYKF1V — Brigitte Diem-Guy (@DiemGuy) August 1, 2019

Last night in Switzerland, celebrating Swiss National Day🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/p82NxIe28d — Jennifer dimeff (@JenniferDimeff) August 1, 2019

Extras react at the end of a spectacle during celebrations of the Swiss National Day.

Swiss President Ueli Maurer is seen delivering a speech on a giant screen behind Swiss Guards during celebrations of the Swiss National Day at the Fete des Vignerons.