The storms resulted in around 11,000 lightning strikes from midnight on Monday to 8am Tuesday and brought heavy rain to a swathe of the country stretching from the canton of Solothurn to Lake Constance.

Fast 11'000 #Blitze haben die #Gewitter über der #Schweiz von 00.00 bis 08.00 Uhr gebracht. Die Karte zeigt die Anzahl Blitze nach Kantonen (dargestellt sind Kantone mit mehr als 200 Blitzen). Im Tagesverlauf werden die Zahlen noch deutlich steigen. (rv) https://t.co/2HbU97BwMO pic.twitter.com/2ah3CrAiLg — MeteoNews (@MeteoNewsAG) August 6, 2019

It also saw departures from Zurich airport temporarily suspended just before 7am after airport management ruled conditions were too dangerous for staff to work outside.

Around 40 flights were delayed by up to an hour and a half as a result.

Flights were able to resume at 8.12am, the airport said in a tweet.

Der Handlingsstopp wurde um 08.12 Uhr aufgehoben. Die Flugzeuge am #ZRH können wieder starten. Betroffen vom Stopp von 06.57 Uhr bis 08.12 Uhr waren ca. 40 Flugzeuge. — Sonja Zöchling (@SonjaZoechling) August 6, 2019

The wild weather also forced the close of Switzerland's Beznau I nuclear reactor, with operators saying a lightning strike was most likely to blame for damage to necessary equipment.

There was no danger to staff or the general public, operators said.

Operations are expected to resume during the day on Tuesday.

Weather conditions are expected to settle down during the course of the morning, according to private weather sender MeteoNews.

However, further storms could bring more rain and even hail this afternoon.

More heavy weather is forecast for Wednesday before summer resumes normal service on Thursday and Friday.