The 2019 Street Parade will be held this Saturday August 10th. It all kicks off at 1pm and ends around midnight – although the after parties will be carrying on long into Sunday.

The event has grown a long way from humble origins back in 1992 when around 1,000 ravers turned up to an event that boasted just two “love mobiles” as the floats that carry sound systems at the event are known.

Now, around a million people gather on the city’s streets every August to dance, drink and do drugs – users concerned about the purity of their substance of choice can even get this checked at a temporary laboratory at the Bürkliplatz – in an event that aims to promote peace, love, liberty and tolerance.

This year’s motto is “Colours of Unity”.

The event will feature 28 love mobiles along the official lakeside route of the Street Parade (see the map below). There are also eight stages while over 200 DJs will take part.

Headline acts include John Digweed, Dubfire and Eric Morillo as well as popular Swiss DJ Le Roi.

Best of all, performances on the event’s eight stages are free of charge, while the artists themselves also forego appearance fees.

Special Street Parade train tickets

Organizers are advising people to travel to the event by public transport. Over 100 extra trains will be running because of the event while destinations around Zurich can be reached by tram and bus until 4am on Sunday morning.

If you live outside of Zurich, you can even buy a special two-day Street Parade public transport ticket. There are two versions of this. One covers travel to and from Zurich main station only and the other covers travel to and from Zurich main station as well as all transport within the city, including surcharges for late-night tickets. See here for more information.

Swiss francs only please

Organizers are warning attendees that only Swiss francs will be accepted at beverage stands because of a rise in the use of counterfeit Euro notes. However, money can be changed at the event.

No subsidies from Zurich authorities

The Street Parade costs around 2 million francs according to Swiss daily NZZ. Costs are covered through sponsoring, drinks sales and rental of space for stalls. The City of Zurich does not subsidize the event in any way.

The event is organized by a not-for-profit association. This association also pays for the huge clean-up operation after the event.