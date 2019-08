The unnamed woman and her Iraqi husband have been living in Ingenbohl in the canton of Schwyz for 20 years. Her husband received the Swiss passport after two attempts, but her application was refused, Swiss media outlet TheBlick.ch reports.

The mother of two children is well integrated into the community, joined the local Samaritan Association and has the required geographical and national political knowledge.

But at the naturalization authority in Ingenbohl in the canton of Schwyz, a recording of her interview revealed she said 'uh' over 200 times when asked questions. The authorities concluded that her German language skills were not up to scratch.

After being rejected by her local canton, the woman took her case to the Swiss Federal Court. She claimed the recordings of the interview were taken without her consent.

READ ALSO: How to apply for Swiss Citizenship

The Judge's Verdict

In delivering the verdict, the federal court judge agreed that there were concerns about the recording of minutes, but that the authorities had the power to take them.

The judge stated: "The community arbitrarily agreed that the complainant required the language skills."

Photo: AndreyPopov/Depositphoto.com

The Iraqi woman presented a language diploma from the Vocational Training Centre Pfäffikon SZ. However, the judge ruled that employees at the centre were not in a position to judge her linguistic level accurately based on the evidence presented.

READ ALSO: Where in Switzerland your citizenship application will cost you the most

The woman's work with the Samaritan Association was overlooked. The judge stated it would be difficult to imagine how the woman could play such an active role in the community if she did not have the level of German required.

Unless the local canton decides to grant the woman citizenship she will have to improve her language skills before reapplying.

You must speak the local language to be in with a chance