What's on: Five things to do in Switzerland this weekend

Here are five events taking place in Switzerland this weekend:

1. Zurich’s techno parade, Zurich

Photo credit: streetparade.com

Zurich's Street Parade is one of the world's biggest techno parties, with around a million people a year taking part. Held this Saturday August 10th.

It all kicks off at 1pm and ends around midnight – although the after parties will be carrying on long into Sunday. More information here, or visit the official site here.

2. Buskers Bern Street Music Festival, Altstadt Bern

Photo credit: Buskersbern.ch

The Buskers Festival has been taking place all over the world for over 30 years. Held outdoors in the old town of Bern, visitors can walk around and enjoy a range of cultural performances. Street artists performing include musicians, dancers, comedy groups, puppet theatre groups, artist and more.

The first Buskers Bern Street Music Festival was held in 2004. Since then, every year, the Old Town of Bern hosts over 150 performing artists and attractmore than 70,000 fans to the festival every year.

Visitors are encouraged to support street performers with donations on the spot by throwing money into their hats. More information here.

3. Art Gathering, La Plage des Six-Pompes

Photo credit: laplage.ch

The “Plage des Six-Pompes“ is the largest arts gathering in Switzerland. It attracts almost 100,000 visitors over seven days. The event is on this Saturday and there are over 50 performing groups and over 500 volunteers. Taking place in the historic town center of La Chaux-de-Fonds, the event is a meeting place for people from all over Switzerland. More information here.

4. Alpine Cycling Festival, Crans Montana

Photo credit: Depositphoto.com

This Alpine cycling festival takes place in Crans-Montana. From Thursday to Sunday, entertainment, exhibitions, tests, workshops, demonstrations, and concerts will take place for cycling enthusiasts and their families. There will be a free shuttle bus for participants after a cycling race between Verbier and Crans-Montana. More information here.

5. Jürg Stäuble: Minimal and Conceptual art exhibition, Nairs

Photocredit:juergstaeuble.ch

For lovers of modern conceptual art, Jürg Stäuble work is on display. The artist has been developing a sculptural work since the 1970s. The exhibition includes works with fabrics, sheets, cardboard, mirrors or Styrofoam. In Nairs, Jürg Stäuble shows drawings from four decades and combines them with new space-related works. More information here.