Man and girl missing after car swept away in violent storm in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 August 2019
14:06 CEST+02:00

Man and girl missing after car swept away in violent storm in Switzerland
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 August 2019
14:06 CEST+02:00
A 37-year-old man and a six-year-old girl remain missing on Monday after their car was washed away during violent storms in the Swiss canton of Valais on Sunday.

The man and the girl were swept away when heavy rains transformed the Losentze River in the commune of Chamoson into a raging torrent. The scale of the flooding can be seen in the tweet below.

Two cars were carried off by the floodwaters. The other car was empty, cantonal police in Valais said in a statement. This second car was found on Monday morning, Swiss media reported.

More than 70 people are now carrying out a search for the man and the girl.

The wild weather caused problem across Valais on Sunday. There were over 1,000 calls to cantonal police between 6.20pm and 9pm.

Incidents reported included problems with fallen trees, flooded cellars and damaged roofs. Several roads were also cut because of mudslides. You can view current road conditions on the map here.

 

