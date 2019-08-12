Man and girl missing after car swept away in violent storm in Switzerland

<p>The man and the girl were swept away when heavy rains transformed the Losentze River in the commune of Chamoson into a raging torrent. The scale of the flooding can be seen in the tweet below.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">CLOSE call with a debris flow in Chamoson, Switzerland today, August 11th! Report: Jérémy Monnet / Météo Mettra - Météo Alpes Suisse France <a href="https://t.co/iNQH6hMVI9">pic.twitter.com/iNQH6hMVI9</a></p>— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) <a href="https://twitter.com/severeweatherEU/status/1160655586146639876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 11, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Two cars were carried off by the floodwaters. The other car was empty, cantonal police in Valais said in<a href="https://www.polizeiwallis.ch/medienmitteilungen/wallis-situation-nach-den-unwettern-vom-sonntag/"> a statement</a>. This second car was found on Monday morning, <a href="https://www.letemps.ch/monde/deux-personnes-portees-disparues-chamoson-apres-un-orage-violent" target="_blank">Swiss media reported</a>.</p><p>More than 70 people are now carrying out a search for the man and the girl.</p><p>The wild weather caused problem across Valais on Sunday. There were over 1,000 calls to cantonal police between 6.20pm and 9pm.</p><div><iframe frameborder="0" height="427" src="https://map.geo.admin.ch/embed.html?topic=swisstopo&lang=en&bgLayer=ch.swisstopo.pixelkarte-farbe&E=2583824.00&N=1113437.36&zoom=4" style="border:0" width="640"></iframe></div><p>Incidents reported included problems with fallen trees, flooded cellars and damaged roofs. Several roads were also cut because of mudslides. You can view current <a href="https://sitonline.vs.ch/transports_communication/Police_trafic/de/" target="_blank">road conditions on the map here</a>.</p>