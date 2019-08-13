Switzerland's news in English

Hundreds queue for bargain €1,000 apartment in Zurich

13 August 2019
08:49 CEST+02:00
rentalpropertypopular

The apartment building in Hohlstrasse in Zurich's District 4. Photo: Homegate
13 August 2019
08:49 CEST+02:00
Hundreds of people lined up in Zurich's District 4 on Monday night for a chance to get their hands on an apartment with a monthly rent of just 1,148 Swiss francs (€1,055).

Zurich is the most expensive place to rent in Switzerland with the average monthly outlay for three- and three-and-a-half-room apartments currently at 2,324 francs, according to one recent study.

So when there is a bargain on offer, the interest is enormous.

Image: Homegate

That was the case with an apartment on Hohlstrasse street in Zurich’s District 4, which attracted hundreds of people on Monday night. The queue to see the property was 300 metres long, one reader told Swiss news site 20 Minuten.

READ ALSO: Eight things you need to know before renting in Switzerland

The three-room apartment (the term generally refers to properties with two bedrooms and a living room) was 73 square metres in size and came with a bath tub and a small but refurbished kitchen.

Image: Homegate

The property was no longer listed as available on Tuesday morning.

Have you got a horror story about looking for apartments in Switzerland? Write to us here.

 

 
rentalpropertypopular

