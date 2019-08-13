Hundreds queue for bargain €1,000 apartment in Zurich

Zurich is the most expensive place to rent in Switzerland with the average monthly outlay for three- and three-and-a-half-room apartments currently at 2,324 francs, according to one recent study.

So when there is a bargain on offer, the interest is enormous.

That was the case with an apartment on Hohlstrasse street in Zurich’s District 4, which attracted hundreds of people on Monday night. The queue to see the property was 300 metres long, one reader told Swiss news site 20 Minuten.

The three-room apartment (the term generally refers to properties with two bedrooms and a living room) was 73 square metres in size and came with a bath tub and a small but refurbished kitchen.

The property was no longer listed as available on Tuesday morning.

