Swiss parliament to boost security with anti-terrorism bollards

23 August 2019
14:35 CEST+02:00
Swiss parliament to boost security with anti-terrorism bollards
An illuminated Federal Palace in Bern in 2017. File photo: AFP
23 August 2019
14:35 CEST+02:00
The Federal Palace in the Swiss capital of Bern is to get extra security in the form of a dozen stone bollards, it was revealed on Friday.

The permanent bollards made of stone will be placed on the footpath in front of the main entrance of the heritage-protected historic building which is home to both houses of the Swiss parliament.

Their placement is designed to stop terror attacks involving vehicles, Swiss national broadcaster SRF reported on Friday.

The move comes in the wake of security advice from Switzerland’s Federal Police (Fedpol).

Fedpol spokesperson Florian Näf told SRF the decision to place the bollards comes in the context of ever-growing visitors to the recently restored Federal Palace and an increased threat of terrorism across Europe.

The Federal Palace attracts around 100,000 visitors a year – around double the number before the building was restored a decade ago.

The Bundesplatz square in front of the Swiss parliament building is also a popular gathering place for tourists and locals and is regularly the site of both events and protests.

 
