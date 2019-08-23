Swiss parliament to boost security with anti-terrorism bollards

<p>The permanent bollards made of stone will be placed on the footpath in front of the main entrance of the heritage-protected historic building which is home to both houses of the Swiss parliament.</p><p>Their placement is designed to stop terror attacks involving vehicles, <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/schutz-fuers-bundeshaus-steinpoller-gegen-terrorgefahr" target="_blank">Swiss national broadcaster SRF</a> reported on Friday.</p><p>The move comes in the wake of security advice from Switzerland’s Federal Police (Fedpol).</p><p>Fedpol spokesperson Florian Näf told SRF the decision to place the bollards comes in the context of ever-growing visitors to the recently restored Federal Palace and an increased threat of terrorism across Europe.</p><p>The Federal Palace attracts around 100,000 visitors a year – around double the number before the building was restored a decade ago.</p><p>The Bundesplatz square in front of the Swiss parliament building is also a popular gathering place for tourists and locals and is regularly the site of both events and protests.</p>