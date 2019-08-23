What's on: Five unmissable events in Switzerland this weekend

1. Federal Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival, Zug

Held just once every three years, the Federal Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival is Switzerland’s biggest sporting event. It kicks off on Friday August 23rd and, while the wrestling (or ‘schwingen’) is the main event, Alpine culture as a whole is showcased. Around 300,000 people are expected over the three days of the festival. While tickets for the schwingen competition itself have long been sold out, there is plenty of action at the festival grounds. Read The Local's feature on the event here.

2. The Roman Festival of August Raurica (near Basel)

The Roman archaeological site of August Raurica in the canton of Basel-Landschaft this weekend plays host to a family-friendly festival featuring everything from chariot races to (mock) gladiator battles and Roman acrobatic displays. There are plenty of interactive activities for kids of all ages.

3. Zurich Open Air

Switzerland’s largest open air music festival is currently underway with single-day or multi-day tickets still available for the Zurich Open Air. Headliners on Friday include Swedish House Mafia and Nina Kraviz while Saturday’s top billing goes to Macklemore and Sunday is all about the Chemical Brothers.

4. Summerdays, Arbon

Unlike many Swiss summer music festivals which are struggling to keep their head above water financially, the Summerdays festival on the shares of Lake Constance in Arbon is going from strength to strength. Saturday is already sold out, but if you are quick you can grab tickets for Friday, giving you the chance to see legendary German singer Herbert Grönemeyer, Bonnie Tyler and 60s group Procul Harum, best known for their song ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’.

5. Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy

If your tastes in music run more to the classical, the Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy in the canton of Bern is the place to be over the next fortnight. It begins this Friday August 23rd and continues until September 6th with a line-up boasting amazing performers around the world. Unmissable.