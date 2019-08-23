Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

What's on: Five unmissable events in Switzerland this weekend

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 August 2019
08:58 CEST+02:00
eventsfestivals

Share this article

What's on: Five unmissable events in Switzerland this weekend
Swedish House Mafia are headlining at the Zurich Open Air on Friday. Photo: MICHAEL LOCCISANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 August 2019
08:58 CEST+02:00
From Swiss wrestling to Swedish House Mafia at Zurich's huge open air music festival, here's what's on the bill in Switzerland this weekend.

1. Federal Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival, Zug

Held just once every three years, the Federal Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival is Switzerland’s biggest sporting event. It kicks off on Friday August 23rd and, while the wrestling (or ‘schwingen’) is the main event, Alpine culture as a whole is showcased. Around 300,000 people are expected over the three days of the festival. While tickets for the schwingen competition itself have long been sold out, there is plenty of action at the festival grounds. Read The Local's feature on the event here.

2. The Roman Festival of August Raurica (near Basel)

The Roman archaeological site of August Raurica in the canton of Basel-Landschaft this weekend plays host to a family-friendly festival featuring everything from chariot races to (mock) gladiator battles and Roman acrobatic displays. There are plenty of interactive activities for kids of all ages.

3. Zurich Open Air

Switzerland’s largest open air music festival is currently underway with single-day or multi-day tickets still available for the Zurich Open Air. Headliners on Friday include Swedish House Mafia and Nina Kraviz while Saturday’s top billing goes to Macklemore and Sunday is all about the Chemical Brothers.

4. Summerdays, Arbon

Unlike many Swiss summer music festivals which are struggling to keep their head above water financially, the Summerdays festival on the shares of Lake Constance in Arbon is going from strength to strength. Saturday is already sold out, but if you are quick you can grab tickets for Friday, giving you the chance to see legendary German singer Herbert Grönemeyer, Bonnie Tyler and 60s group Procul Harum, best known for their song ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’.

5. Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy

If your tastes in music run more to the classical, the Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy in the canton of Bern is the place to be over the next fortnight. It begins this Friday August 23rd and continues until September 6th with a line-up boasting amazing performers around the world. Unmissable. 

 
eventsfestivals
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. WATCH: UK athlete’s crazy jump into Rhine in Basel
  2. IN PICTURES: 12 photos that will get you excited about autumn in Switzerland
  3. Swiss city does U-turn over 100-franc fine for 5-year-old girl without ticket
  4. Inside Swiss politics: Why everyone is talking about this 'worm poster'
  5. Switzerland wants 'total travel ban' for failed asylum seekers

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

23/08
Doubt
23/08
Monkey Town (no racial slur)
23/08
Swiss bank leanding for real estate in EU country
23/08
Fluoride in water?
23/08
Choosing an international school in Basel:...
23/08
Pet Insurance
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/08
Organize/De-Clutter your Home in Zurich, across Switzerland
14/08
Behind the Scenes theatre tour in English
14/08
The Kingdom of Chaos - Indian Dance theatre(in English)
14/08
American Citizens Abroad's Town Hall Evening Zurich
29/07
New photos for Linkedin or your Startup? Special offer
28/07
Early-career German Transcribers Urgently Required [TCDEV5]
View all notices
Post a new notice