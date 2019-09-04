Readers’ voices: These are Switzerland’s essential smartphone apps

1) SBB/CFF

The app of Swiss public transport operator SBB was a clear favourite among our readers who noted it provided essential information on train, bus and boat connections across the country.

And as Judy from Zurich pointed out “The app can also be used for local transit in many places, reducing the need for city specific transit apps”.

Meanwhile, other readers noted that this comprehensive app allows you to buy tickets in advance and to purchase cheaper ‘supersaver’ fares as well.

2) MeteoSwiss

Several readers of The Local said the MeteoSwiss app was an essential too for life in Switzerland, noting that it provided “early and accurate” weather forecasts from the Swiss government.

This key app also features zoomable maps and details on local weather warnings.

3) Snow Forecast

Another weather app comes in in third place in our list – this time one designed more specifically for winter sport lovers.

“This is a great way to get forecasts at elevation during ski season!” said Christian from Schaffhausen.

4) AlertSwiss

Last year, Swiss authorities released a new app designed to warn people in the event of emergency situations – a complement to the traditional alarm sirens around the country.

“If there ever is a big catastrophic event in Switzerland you get an alert, and a guide on how to be safe,” Jennie in Zurich told us.

5) WhatsApp

Although it may not be a specifically Swiss app, a number of readers, including Tracey in Zug, noted that this Facebook-owned messaging app was a great way to stay in touch with family and friends. Given the high price of telecommunications in Switzerland, it’s hard to disagree.

6) Google Translate

This is another non-Swiss app that is very handy given that Switzerland has four national languages and you are likely to cross linguistic borders without even noticing.

Philip in Basel also pointed out the handy camera function which allows for real-time translation of text.

7) SwitzerlandMobility

This free app is essential for lovers of the great outdoors. It includes official swisstopo maps, information on 60,000 kilometres of hiking trails and 500 winter activity routes.

8) Migros

What would a list of Swiss apps be without a mention of the huge supermarket chain Migros (or Coop, if that’s more your thing)?

As Sarah in Zug told us: “I use the [Migros app] constantly when making my shopping list to make sure Migros carries the products I’ll need, and it alerts me of the weekly sales weekly that they have!”

