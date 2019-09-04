Readers’ voices: These are Switzerland’s essential smartphone apps

<p><strong>1) SBB/CFF</strong></p><p>The app of <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190528/sbb-launches-free-internet-trial-on-long-distance-trains">Swiss public transport operator SBB</a> was a clear favourite among our readers who noted it provided essential information on train, bus and boat connections across the country.</p><p>And as Judy from Zurich pointed out “The app can also be used for local transit in many places, reducing the need for city specific transit apps”.</p><p>Meanwhile, other readers noted that this comprehensive app allows you to buy tickets in advance and to purchase cheaper ‘supersaver’ fares as well.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567586286_sbb-app.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><strong>2) MeteoSwiss</strong></p><p>Several readers of The Local said the MeteoSwiss app was an essential too for life in Switzerland, noting that it provided “early and accurate” weather forecasts from the Swiss government.</p><p>This key app also features zoomable maps and details on local weather warnings.</p><p><strong>3) Snow Forecast</strong></p><p>Another weather app comes in in third place in our list – this time one designed more specifically for winter sport lovers.</p><p>“This is a great way to get forecasts at elevation during ski season!” said Christian from Schaffhausen.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20151210/five-affordable-places-to-ski-in-switzerland">Five affordable places to ski in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><strong>4) AlertSwiss</strong></p><p>Last year, Swiss authorities released a new app designed to warn people in the event of emergency situations – a <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20181019/swiss-authorities-release-new-app-to-alert-and-advise-citizens-in-emergency-switzerland">complement to the traditional alarm sirens around the country</a>.</p><p>“If there ever is a big catastrophic event in Switzerland you get an alert, and a guide on how to be safe,” Jennie in Zurich told us.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567586428_alertswiss.png" style="width: 599px; height: 599px;" /></p><p><strong>5) WhatsApp</strong></p><p>Although it may not be a specifically Swiss app, a number of readers, including Tracey in Zug, noted that this Facebook-owned messaging app was a great way to stay in touch with family and friends. Given the high price of telecommunications in Switzerland, it’s hard to disagree.</p><p><strong>6) Google Translate</strong></p><p>This is another non-Swiss app that is very handy <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190812/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-languages-in-switzerland-bilingual-culture">given that Switzerland has four national languages</a> and you are likely to cross linguistic borders without even noticing.</p><p>Philip in Basel also pointed out the handy camera function which allows for real-time translation of text.</p><p><strong>7) SwitzerlandMobility</strong></p><p>This free app is essential for lovers of the great outdoors. It includes official swisstopo maps, information on 60,000 kilometres of hiking trails and 500 winter activity routes.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567586611_switzerlandmobility.jpg" style="width: 639px; height: 309px;" /></p><p><strong>8) Migros</strong></p><p>What would a list of Swiss apps be without a mention of the huge supermarket chain Migros (<a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180418/20-telltale-signs-you-have-gone-native-in-switzerland">or Coop, if that’s more your thing)</a>?</p><p>As Sarah in Zug told us: “I use the [Migros app] constantly when making my shopping list to make sure Migros carries the products I’ll need, and it alerts me of the weekly sales weekly that they have!”</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190619/readers-tips-which-mobile-phone-provider-is-the-best-for-foreigners-in-switzerland-telecommunications">Mobile phones - The best deals for foreigners in Switzerland</a></strong></p>