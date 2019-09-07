Platini to Swiss TV: 'I'll be back'

<p>Platini, a former France captain, was stopped from partaking in all football-related activities in 2015 for receiving a two-million Swiss franc (1.8 million euros, $2 million) payment from ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, who was suspended for six years.</p><p>"I will be back. I don't know where, I don't know how. I can't stay on the suspension, even if it's a suspension made by idiots," Platini said.</p><p>"I was a victim of a form of a plot, yes, totally, between those at FIFA and those at the Swiss public ministry.</p><p>"There was an agreement between FIFA and them to sack me. I'm not going to say it was a plot by the Swiss state," the 64-year-old added.</p><p>Football governing bodies have been dogged by corruption claims for over a decade, with the decisions by FIFA to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively coming under significant criticism. </p><p>The decision to award the 2006 World Cup to Germany has also come under fire due to a <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20160307/kaiser-pleads-innocence-in-world-cup-bribery-scandal">bribery scandal</a> involving former German national team captain Franz Beckenbauer. </p>