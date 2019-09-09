Swiss politicians earn millions a year from finance sector roles

<p>Politicians in the lower and upper house of the parliament collect around 5.1 million francs from finance sector positions while they earn a further 1.4 million francs from the insurance industry, according to the study looking at potential conflicts of interest among Swiss parliamentarians.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190905/elections-2019-a-snapshot-of-switzerlands-major-political-parties">Elections 2019 - A snapshot of Switzerland's major political parties</a></strong></p><p>Almost half of that money is earned by the MPs and senators with the centre-right Liberals (FDP), while the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) makes up 25 percent and the conservative CVP 19 percent, the authors of the study argue.</p><p>The remainder of Switzerland’s parties receive just five percent of this money from the finance and insurance sectors.</p><p>The study, which has not yet been published, was carried out by two independent experts and commissioned by Socialist MP Cédric Wermuth.</p><p>It is based on publicly accessible data as well as interviews with industry experts and examination of company reports.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180829/show-us-your-wages-swiss-campaign-aims-to-smash-income-taboo">'Show us your wages'- Swiss campaign aims to smash income taboo</a></strong></p><p>“A lot of politicians are simply paid for,” Wermuth told Swiss newspaper <a href="https://www.blick.ch/news/politik/sie-erhalten-millionen-von-banken-und-versicherungen-so-kassieren-schweizer-parlamentarier-ab-id15505504.html" target="_blank">SonntagsBlick</a>, which revealed details of the study.</p><p>“Parties on the right have been backed by banks and insurance companies for ever,” he said.</p><p>Unlike in many other countries, a great number of Swiss parliamentarians are non-professional politicians and continue to hold other jobs or roles with professional industry bodies. A look at <a href="https://www.parlament.ch/centers/documents/de/interessen-nr.pdf" target="_blank">the list of declared interests </a>shows these politicians external roles include everything from being a master brewer to working as a pilot. There are also plenty of lawyers.</p><p>Under Swiss <a href="https://www.admin.ch/opc/en/classified-compilation/20010664/index.html#a11" target="_blank">parliamentary rules</a>, MPs and senators are obliged to reveal their business interests including jobs or board positions held but do not need to reveal how much they earn.</p><p>Transparency International believes this increases the danger of corruption in the system. However, politicians with jobs in the insurance industry told SonntagsBlick their voting in the parliament remained independent.</p><p>In its report on Sunday, SonntagsBlick also noted a different picture of politicians’ earnings would be revealed in a study that looked instead at money coming from unions and NGOs.</p>