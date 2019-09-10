Climate protesters dye Zurich's Limmat River 'toxic green'

<p>The Extinction Rebellion movement acknowledged on its Facebook page that it was responsible for using a "harmless" dye to change the colour of the river winding through Switzerland's largest city.</p><p>A number of activists also jumped into the water and floated downstream like dead bodies.</p><p>The activists said that they wanted "to draw attention to the impending collapse of the ecosystem and toxic system we find ourselves in."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568133065_limmat-3-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>The Limmat as it usually looks. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>They said the substance used to dye the river was uranine, which they said has "about the toxicity of table salt".</p><p>Zurich police said they had begun receiving calls about the stunt at around noon and that they were analysing the substance.</p><p>Extinction Rebellion describes itself as an international movement using non-violent civil disobedience "to achieve radical change in order to minimise the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse".</p><p>The organisation is planning a number of actions across Switzerland over the next two weeks, including in Luzern, Lausanne and Geneva.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190828/switzerland-boosts-green-goals-with-aim-to-go-carbon-neutral-2050">Zurich boosts green goals with aim to go carbon neutral by 2050</a></strong></p>