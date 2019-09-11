Swiss man fined 2,000 francs for filming racist video

The incident took place at a car wash in Zollbrück, Bern back in February when the Swiss man filmed himself watching the African who was washing his jeep.

“Look at the fucking nigger ('Scheiss-Neger'). He’s even singing a bit, the idiot,” the man can be heard saying in the video.

The man then asks if the African actually paid for his jeep of if he did it “like in Africa”.

“This is Africa, hey. This dude has got it really good,” the man says next.

Police in Bern launched an investigation after the man's video footage of the incident was posted on social media.

The Bern man has now been handed a conditional fine of 2,000 francs for numerous racial insults and for invasion of privacy through use of a recording device, according to court documents seen by Swiss news site 20 Minuten.

Under Swiss law, because the 2,000-franc fine is conditional, it will only be payable if the man offends again within four years. However, he must immediately pay 1,000 francs in costs and other fines.

The man behind the video had previously told Swiss media he did not regret his actions and that he had not posted the video on social media. However, investigators established he had forwarded the video to at least seven other people.

“I am extremely shocked and sad,” the 24-year-old victim of the incident said previously.

The Kenyan also said he tried to remain calm not to escalate the situation. “I just wanted to wash my car,” he said.

“I had never seen the person before. He obviously needed to vent his racial hatred,” said the man.

Many commenters on the 20 Minuten website expressed their outrage both at the fact that the fine was so small, and that is was conditional.