Swiss man fined 2,000 francs for filming racist video

<p>The incident took place at a car wash in Zollbrück, Bern back in February when the Swiss man filmed himself watching the African who was washing his jeep.</p><p>"Look at the fucking nigger ('Scheiss-Neger'). He's even singing a bit, the idiot," the man can be heard saying in the video.</p><p>The man then asks if the African actually paid for his jeep of if he did it "like in Africa".</p><p>"This is Africa, hey. This dude has got it really good," the man says next.</p><p>Police in Bern launched an investigation after the man's video footage of the incident was posted on social media.</p><p>The Bern man has now been handed a conditional fine of 2,000 francs for numerous racial insults and for invasion of privacy through use of a recording device, according to court documents seen by <a href="https://www.20min.ch/schweiz/news/story/Rassist-von-Zollbrueck-BE-verurteilt-und-gebuesst-21752931" target="_blank">Swiss news site 20 Minuten</a>.</p><p>Under Swiss law, because the 2,000-franc fine is conditional, it will only be payable if the man offends again within four years. However, he must immediately pay 1,000 francs in costs and other fines.</p><p>The man behind the video <a href="https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/panorama/vermischtes/scheissnr-berner-polizei-ermittelt-wegen-rassismusvideo/story/27425976" target="_blank">had previously told Swiss media</a> he did not regret his actions and that he had not posted the video on social media. However, investigators established he had forwarded the video to at least seven other people.</p><p>"I am extremely shocked and sad," the 24-year-old victim of the incident said previously.</p><p>The Kenyan also said he tried to remain calm not to escalate the situation. "I just wanted to wash my car," he said.</p><p>"I had never seen the person before. He obviously needed to vent his racial hatred," said the man.</p><p>Many commenters on the 20 Minuten website expressed their outrage both at the fact that the fine was so small, and that is was conditional.</p>