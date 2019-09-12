Ten strange Swiss road signs you need to know about

<p>1) Shooting noise: a particularly Swiss sign, this one – and quite handy if you are wondering what all those nearby booming noises are as you drive to the supermarket.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568277661_shooting-noise-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 640px;" /></p><p>2) Sledding forbidden (because sometimes you have to spell these things out).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568276293_sledding-forbidden-2-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 640px;" /></p><p>3) Yes, the sign below is actually about churches. At the approach to many Swiss towns, you will see a sign telling you the times of both Catholic and Protestant masses.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568276451_church-times-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 900px;" /></p><p>4) Cows on the road: a straightforward enough sign, but one you are more likely to see in Switzerland than in some other parts of the world.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568276525_cows-on-road-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 564px;" /></p><p> </p><p>5) No: the yellow sign below is not for a military museum. It's actually a dedicated sign for military vehicles. Switzerland is, after all, a country where you can see tanks with L plates on city streets. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568277755_sign-post-for-military-vehicles.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>6) Dead end (with through access for bicycles and pedestrians). This is a really useful sign that recognizes it's not just car drivers who use roads.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568276752_limited-dead-end-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 640px;" /></p><p>7) The sign below has nothing to do with concerts or band practice. Instead it indicates that the road is a part of a mountain bus route. Switzerland's distinctive yellow post buses ply some pretty hair-raising routes and blow their horns on tight bends to let oncoming traffic know they are coming.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568276888_mountain-post-bus-sign.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 640px;" /></p><p>8) Minimum speed sign. While most speed limit signs indicated the maximum possible speed you can go, the sign below indicates a minimum possible speed.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568276991_minimum-speed-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 640px;" /></p><p>9) Mountain pass conditions. Switzerland is crisscrossed by a network of mountain passes, many of which are closed for the duration of winter. This sign indicates the status of a number of passes. You can see that you can only use the Gotthard with chains while there is a risk of ice and snow on the Oberalp.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568277204_pass-conditions-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 598px;" /></p><p>10) All motorized vehicles forbidden. This is a common sign in Switzerland and means that a road is closed to cars, motorbikes, fast ebikes and the sort of low-powered motor scooters Swiss teens like to get around on. You can, however, still use a regular push bike on this road, or a low-powered ebike.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568277565_all-vehicles-forbidden-1-.png" style="width: 640px; height: 640px;" /></p>