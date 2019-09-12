WATCH: 3D models show how climate change could shrink Swiss Aletsch glacier

<p>That is what scientists at Zurich’s ETH technical university recently set out to discover, and the results do not make for happy reading.</p><p>According to the projections, the absolute best-case scenario is that the 23-kilometre long glacier – the largest in the Alps – will lose 'only’ half of its ice volume and length by the end of this century.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='J75n3FCdpuY' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>But that will only happen if global warming is keep below 2C and there is a huge reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.</p><p>“Even in this case, we have to assume that the Aletsch Glacier will keep retreating until the end of the century,” said study co-author Guillaume Jouvet from the ETH’s Laboratory of Hydraulics, Hydrology and Glaciology in comments on the university's website.</p><p>This is because large glaciers react slowly to climate change.</p><p>Together with fellow team member Matthias Huss, Jouvet created 3D computer models of the complex Aletsch Glacier system in a bid to see what different levels of climate change would mean.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='f3VBw58YaZk' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190821/swiss-group-plans-farewell-ceremony-for-dead-glacier">Swiss group plans farewell for 'dead' Pizol Glacier</a></strong></p>