No-deal Brexit: UK issues healthcare warning to British travellers to Switzerland

<p>According to information on the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) website, your EHIC will remain valid for the duration of your trip if your visits starts before exit day.</p><p>However, if you are travelling to Switzerland after Brexit, your EHIC may not be valid.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190312/what-you-need-to-know-about-swiss-health-insurance-moving-to-switzerland-premiums">What you need to know before you take out Swiss health insurance</a></strong></p><p>As general advice, the NHS advises all people travelling to the EU or Switzerland to take out health insurance whether their trip is before or after Brexit.</p><p>You should also speak to your doctor and insurer if you have a pre-existing health condition.</p><p>For the latest information on Brits’ access to healthcare in Switzerland, <a href="https://www.nhs.uk/using-the-nhs/healthcare-abroad/healthcare-when-travelling-abroad/healthcare-in-switzerland/">see the NHS website here</a>.</p><p>The UK and Switzerland <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20181220/switzerland-and-uk-forge-post-brexit-citizens-rights-agreement">have signed a citizens’ rights agreement</a> which guarantees that Brits living in Switzerland before Brexit will continue to enjoy the same healthcare entitlements they currently do.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190410/brexit-bra-is-generally-satisfied-with-the-uk-swiss-citizens-rights-agreement">Brexit - what Brits in Switzerland make of the citizens' rights agreement</a></strong></p>