French Word of the Day: alors

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>alors</i>?</strong></p><p>French speakers pepper conversation with <i>alors </i>all the time. It's one of those words that you can go by years without knowing exactly what it means, but will make you sound a lot more natural when you talk. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Alors</i> has several meanings. </p><p>It can be used to mean 'then' or 'in that case'. For example, <i>Si tu sais conduire, alors tu peux prendre la voiture</i>. (If you can drive, then you can take the car.)</p><p>Or it can mean 'so', 'well' and in informal conversation, 'so then'. </p><p>For example Alors, raconte ce qui s'est passé! (So, tell me what happened!/Well? Tell me what happened!)</p><div>Or, <i>Alors, ton nouveau voisin, il est comment?</i> which means 'So then, what's your new neighbour like?'</div><div><i>Alors</i> can also be used as part of an expression, such as in the case of <i>Ça alors!</i> which is used to express shock and is the equivalent of 'goodness!', 'my goodness!' and 'goodness me!', or even 'well,well!' in English. </div><div>Or you might hear someone shout in an exasperated manner <i>Merde alors!</i> which means 'For crying out loud!' or 'For goodness' sake!'</div><div>Another common expression including alors is Et alors? which means 'So what?' and is often said in a sarcastic tone. </div><div>For example you might say <i>Tu n'y crois pas? Et alors?</i> (You don't believe it? So what?)</div><div><strong>How is it pronounced?</strong></div><div>Remember to make sure you can hear that French 'r' when pronouncing<i> alors</i>. </div><div>Here's a YouTube video to <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQhRgkJuBo0" target="_blank">help you pronounce it perfectly</a>. </div><div><i><strong>For more Swiss language articles, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/tag/language">see our full list here</a>.</strong></i></div>