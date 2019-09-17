Switzerland's news in English

Swiss police return stolen purse to owner after 31 years

17 September 2019
Swiss police return stolen purse to owner after 31 years
Only the cash was missing. Photo: Kapo Winterthur
17 September 2019
Police in the Swiss city of Winterthur have returned a purse to its rightful owner three decades after it was stolen.

The purse was discovered in a ventilation shaft by workers carrying out improvement works at a parking garage in the city.

While it contained no cash, the stolen purse did contain items including credit cards and two free bus tickets which expired at the end of March 1998.

Workers at the parking garage handed the purse into police who quickly identified the owner, now 56 and a public servant in the city.

The purse was stolen in 1998 when the woman was just 24.

She said that seeing the purse again was a like a trip back through time. There was even a photo of husband to whom she is still married to this day.

 
