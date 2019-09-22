Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss hold high-altitude 'funeral march' for lost glacier

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 September 2019
13:22 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Swiss hold high-altitude 'funeral march' for lost glacier
Photos: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 September 2019
13:22 CEST+02:00
Dozens of people dressed in black went on a "funeral march" up a steep Swiss mountainside on Sunday to mark the disappearance of an Alpine glacier amid growing global alarm over climate change.

The Pizol "has lost so much substance that from a scientific perspective it is no longer a glacier," Alessandra Degiacomi, of the Swiss Association for Climate Protection, told AFP ahead of the event.

Sunday's climb took place as the UN gathered youth activists and world leaders in New York to mull the action needed to curb global warming.

The solemn two-hour "funeral march" led up the side of Pizol mountain in northeastern Switzerland to the foot of the steep and rapidly melting ice formation, situated at an altitude of around 2,700 metres (8,850 feet) near the Liechtenstein and Austrian borders.

Upon arrival, a chaplain and several scientists were to give sombre speeches in remembrance of the glacier, accompanied by the mournful tones of alphorns -- a 3.6-metre (12-foot), pipe-shaped wooden instrument.

A wreath will be laid for the Pizol glacier, which has been one of the most studied glaciers in the Alps.

The move comes after Iceland made global headlines last month with a large ceremony and the laying of a bronze plaque to commemorate Okjokull, the island's first glacier lost to climate change.

- 500 glaciers gone -

But unlike Iceland, Sunday's ceremony does not mark the first disappearance of a glacier from the Swiss Alps.

"Since 1850, we estimate that more than 500 Swiss glaciers have completely disappeared, including 50 that were named," Swiss glaciologist and march participant Matthias Huss told AFP before the event.

Pizol may not be the first glacier to vanish in Switzerland, but "you could say it is the first to disappear that has been very thoroughly studied," Huss of the ETH technical university in Zurich said.

The logs kept since scientists began tracking the glacier in 1893 paint a bleak picture of recent rapid changes to the climate.

Pizol has lost 80-90 percent of its volume just since 2006, leaving behind a mere 26,000 square metres (280,000 square feet) of ice, or "less than four football fields," Huss said.

Pizol, which sits at a relatively low altitude, was never very big.

According to Glacier Monitoring Switzerland, or GLAMOS, it, like nearly 80 percent of Swiss glaciers, has been considered a so-called glacieret.

- Greenhouse gas referendum -

It has figured among some 4,000 glaciers -- vast, ancient reserves of ice -- dotted throughout the Alps, providing seasonal water to millions and forming some of Europe's most stunning landscapes.

But Huss and other ETH scientists recently cautioned more than 90 percent of the Alpine glaciers could disappear by the end of this century if greenhouse gas emissions are not reined in.

And in a subsequent study published earlier this month, the researchers indicated that the Alps' largest glacier, the mighty Aletsch, could completely disappear over the next eight decades.

Sunday's "funeral" for Pizol provides an occasion to point out that climate change is not only melting glaciers but is endangering "our means of subsistence", according to the organising groups, including Greenpeace.

It is threatening "human civilisation as we know it in Switzerland and around the world," they warn on the event webpage.

With this in mind, the Swiss Association for Climate Protection recently presented the 100,000 signatures needed to launch a popular initiative, to be put to a referendum, demanding that Switzerland reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The date for the vote has yet to be set, but the Swiss government in August said it supported the objective.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. No friends and sky-high costs: The downsides of Switzerland for expats
  2. Politician calls for Austria's Voralberg to become Switzerland newest canton
  3. Swiss MPs vote for eco-friendly flight tax
  4. Thousands of Swiss protest 5G wireless over health fears
  5. Nine German words that perfectly sum up being in your 30s

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

22/09
Getting a Green Card
22/09
The September Attitude of Gratitude
22/09
Dental implants: Recommendation for second...
22/09
December day-trip
22/09
Private German tutor
22/09
Renting a flat as untermieter now moving out,...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/09
American Citizens Abroad's Town Hall Evening Zurich
14/09
ONLINE German lessons 1to1 KDE Preparation
12/09
One bedroom apartment in Geneva
06/09
Pet care
04/09
Yard sale in Wettswil - we're emigrating, everything must go
04/09
Canadians Abroad Fall Apero 2019
View all notices
Post a new notice