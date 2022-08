An earthquake shook the region of Zinal at 00:29 in the night of August 24th.

The magnitude of the quake was 3.2 on the open Richter scale, according to the Swiss Seismological Service (SED) at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. It was measured at 7.3 km depth.

It was probably also felt in the Rhône valley, especially around Sierre and in Haut-Valais, according to the map of the Seismological Service. There was no damage, given the low magnitude.

Switzerland experiences earthquakes very regularly, particularly in the Valais and the Alps. In 2022 up until August the SED had already recorded 569 earthquakes in Switzerland.In 2021, more than 1100 earthquakes were recorded.

On November 6th 2019, light earthquakes were felt throughout Bern and Valais, following up on seismic activity felt by local residents in prior days.

The two major quakes took place at 1:54am and 4:36am both recorded at 3.4 on the Richter scale by the Swiss Seismological Service (SED). Each was followed by a number of aftershocks.

Scores of local residents reported feeling the earthquakes, calling in to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). There have been no reports of damage or injury as a result of those quakes.

Another quake took place near Schaffhausen and was recorded at 3.9 on the Richter scale.

Seismologist Philipp Kästli told the Keystone News Agency that further quakes – whether large or small – could not be ruled out.

Earthquakes in Switzerland

Seismic activity is common in Switzerland, although most of it goes unnoticed by the population. While earthquakes can be common, those hitting seven and above on the Richter scale – more commonly seen in high risk countries such as Italy, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia – are comparatively rare.

The SED has recorded more than 1,200 in 2019, but only around 10 to 20 are actually felt by members of the public.

Switzerland is hit by a major earthquake on average of once per every 100 years, with the last taking place in 1946 just north of Sierre.

Valais is the canton with the highest earthquake risk, followed by Basel and Graubünden.