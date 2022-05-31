For members
COFFEE
Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?
Switzerland has taken the notion of saving for a rainy day to the extreme, so much so that the country has secret stockpiles of everything from coffee to opiates and nuclear fuel. Here's what you need to know about the country's much-talked about strategic stockpiles.
Published: 12 November 2019 23:14 CET
Updated: 31 May 2022 14:16 CEST
Updated: 31 May 2022 14:16 CEST
Bunker mentality: Switzerland's practice of stockpiling essential supplies began during the inter-war period. File photo: AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments