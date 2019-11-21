Six maps that help you understand Switzerland today

<p>Indeed, while its reputation as a neutral country might suggest the Confoederatio Helvetica is homogenous, its federal structure and regional variations can mean it has more in common with the United States than its European neighbours. </p><p>And while you’d have to live in Switzerland to truly get a feel for it, some Swiss residents who have lived there for years still feel a little foreign when stepping outside their home canton. </p><p><strong>See more: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191119/seven-diverse-maps-that-help-explain-berlin">Seven diverse maps that explain Berlin</a></strong></p><p>So whether you’re thinking of making a trip to Switzerland, or if you’ve lived there for as long as you remember, these maps can help you make a little sense of the country. </p><p><strong>Languages</strong></p><p>First things first, Switzerland is known for its linguistic diversity. </p><p>While the country is one of the smallest in Europe - it finds itself out of the top 30, behind countries like Denmark, Estonia, Iceland and Ireland - it supports four native languages, while English is also widely spoken. </p><p>German - or more specifically Swiss German - is the largest native language in Switzerland, spoken by around 65 percent of the population. </p><p>Around 25 percent of the population live in Romandy, the French-speaking west of Switzerland. </p><p>Around eight per cent of Swiss speak Italian as their primary language, while approximately one percent speak Romansh. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574352147_switzerland-linguistic-en.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 429px;" title="The four native languages of Switzerland. Image: Wikicommons" /></p><p><i>The four native languages of Switzerland. Image: Wikicommons</i></p><p><strong>...and what about English?</strong></p><p>Switzerland prides itself on its multi-lingual nature, which makes it all the more surprising that the country sits so low on the global scale of English speakers. </p><p>As <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191106/why-are-the-swiss-getting-worse-at-speaking-english">The Local covered early in November</a>, Switzerland has dropped to 19th in the world for English proficiency, down from 12th just two years ago. </p><p>It hasn't been an even fall however, with the lowest level of English in both the French and Italian-speaking regions. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574353236_languageswiss.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 391px;" title="Image: Education First" /></p><p><i>Switzerland's English proficiency by canton. Image: Education First</i></p><p><strong>Cantons of Switzerland </strong></p><p>Switzerland is made up of 26 ‘sovereign’ cantons. Pursuant to the Swiss constitution, federal law does not limit that of the cantons, except in relation to a handful of issues including military, currency, telecommunications and postal services, immigration, criminal law and foreign affairs. </p><p>The cantons vary widely in population and in area. Zurich is the largest canton with a population of approximately 1.5 million, while Appenzell Innerrhoden is the smallest with a population of just 16,000. </p><p>Area wise, the Basel City State is the smallest at 37 square kilometres, while the canton of Graubünden/Grisons is the largest at 7,105 kilometres squared. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574352076_cantons1.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" title="The 26 cantons of Switzerland. Image: Wikicommons" /></p><p><i>The 26 cantons of Switzerland. Image: Wikicommons</i></p><p><strong>Die Dreizehn Alten Orte (the Thirteen Old Cantons)</strong></p><p>In the 16th century, the Original Swiss Confederacy was made up of 13 states, before expanding to 19 and later to 22 in the early 1800s. </p><p>Jura was the most recent canton to join the list, splitting from Bern in 1979. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574352189_karte-13-alte-orte.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 406px;" title="The thirteen cantons which formerly made up the Swiss Confederacy. Image: Wikicommons" /></p><p><i>The thirteen cantons which formerly made up the Swiss Confederacy. Image: Wikicommons</i></p><p>The small Swiss town of Moutier <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190829/why-the-small-swiss-town-of-moutier-is-making-headlines-again">is the latest to indicate a desire to change things up</a>, with a 2017 referendum seeing a majority of residents wanting to leave Bern and join neighbouring Jura. </p><p>In 2017 the Neue Zürcher Zeitung <a href="https://www.nzz.ch/schweiz/schweiz-2050-waeren-zwoelf-kantone-besser-ld.1299557" target="_blank">discussed a proposal</a> to reduce the overall number of cantons to 12, while in 2014 state broadcaster SRF <a href="https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/eine-schweiz-mit-neun-kantonen" target="_blank">considered a proposal</a> reducing the number to nine, but the ideas failed to gain much traction. </p><p><strong>The right to vote in Switzerland</strong></p><p>Switzerland’s peculiar federal structure can lead to odd results, particularly when it comes to democracy. As a stable country which in many ways represents liberal Western European values, it comes as a surprise to some just how recently women were allowed to vote in some parts of the country. </p><p>Due to Switzerland’s unusual system of referenda, only those who were currently allowed to vote would be allowed to vote on an expansion of the electorate - which explains why a 1959 men-only vote resulted in 67 percent of electors rejecting expanding voting rights to women. </p><p>Women got the right to vote at a federal level in 1971. Granting the right to vote at a cantonal level took much longer however, with women granted the right to vote in the final canton - Appenzell Innerrhoden - in 1990. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574352339_women-vote.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="The right to vote in Switzerland in each canton. Image: Wikicommons" /></p><p><i>The right to vote in Switzerland in each canton. Image: Wikicommons</i></p><p><strong>Purchasing power</strong></p><p>Switzerland is a lot of things - but it sure aint cheap. OK, so it’s a worn out theme, but it still bears repeating. </p><p>Although you’re unlikely to find a cheap area of Switzerland to live in, there ARE some areas which are cheaper than others - particularly if you’re employed. </p><p>As we <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180328/top-of-the-heap-switzerlands-richest-places-by-purchasing-power">covered recently</a>, the place with the highest disposable income is the central canton of Zug, where residents have an average of CHF70,500 per year in disposable income. </p><p>At the other end of the spectrum, Jura has the lowest disposable income, with an annual figure of CHF36,220. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574352487_purchasing-power.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 451px;" title="Purchasing power in Switzerland (2018). Image: GFK " /></p><p><i>Purchasing power in Switzerland (2018). 