The Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index defines inclusive prosperity “as a measure of economic productivity that reflects how far all sectors of the population are empowered to contribute to the economy and share in its benefits”

The survey is based on criteria such as per-capita GDP, quality of life, as well as the residents’ safety, education, housing, environmental quality, access to healthcare, and to internet access.

“The cities that ranked on the top of the index have demonstrated world-leading projects and policies that have created inclusive urban centres for all their citizens”, said Bruni Lanvin, founder and CEO of D&L Partners, the consulting firm that conducted the survey on behalf of two Basque institutions.

Zurich scored strongly in all categories, followed by Vienna and Copenhagen in second and third places. Geneva ranks in the 10th place.

Switzerland’s largest city “scored impressively for work, housing, leisure, education, and safety", Lanvin said.

He added that Zurich is “a modern, global city planning for the future”.

Zurich is the most prosperous city in the world for its citizens according to the @PICSAindex. The city stood out for its #highquality of life, work and housing as well as educational opportunities. https://t.co/g3nbxdPK3t — Greater Zurich Area (@GreaterZurich) November 22, 2019

This is not the first time Zurich scores highly in international studies. Mercer Quality of Life survey has ranked it in the second place for several years in a row.

Only two non-European cities were ranked in the top 10: Taipei, Taiwan and Ottawa, Canada took sixth and eighth place respectively.

Luxembourg (4), Helsinki (5), Oslo (7), and Kiel (9) are the other European towns that made it to the top 10. Paris is in the 32nd place, followed by London in the 33rd.

Rome, Turin, and Krakow have the lowest rating among cities in Europe.

Globally, two Chinese metropolises, Tianjin and Chongqing, as well as Egypt’s Cairo scored the lowest.