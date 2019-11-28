Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Switzerland’s newest motorway gets a billion francs to speed up works

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 November 2019
10:58 CET+01:00
swissmotorwayhighwaytransport

Share this article

Switzerland’s newest motorway gets a billion francs to speed up works
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 November 2019
10:58 CET+01:00
Switzerland have pledged more than CHF1 billion to upgrade the country’s highway network, with 60 percent set to go towards the A9 motorway in upper Valais.

The new funding was approved by the Federal Council on Wednesday as part of the national road construction network scheme. 

The total amount to be invested of CHF1.075 billion (€977 billion) is in addition to funds already promised towards improving the Swiss highway network. 

The money will be spent from 2020 to 2023. The majority will be spent upgrading and extending the A9 which links Valais with the A4 in the neighbouring cantons of Uri and Schwyz.

Originally forecast for completion in 2024, the road is now expected to be finished in 2023. 

Although the work is carried out by the specific cantons, the majority of the funding comes from the federal government. On average, around 87 percent of highways are funded through federal sources. 

Pursuant to the Swiss constitution, individual cantons are not allowed to charge tolls on motorways in their region. Instead, drivers on Swiss highways are required to purchase an annual vignette (toll sticker) which allows them to drive on federal roads. 

What you need to know about Switzerland's motorway charge sticker 

While the entire Valais project is set to be completed in 2023, some sections will be operational earlier. This includes the Sierre-Gampel and Steg / Gampel-Visp West roads in Upper Valais (2021). The Visp Bypass as well as the A4 link motorway will be completed later. 

 

 

 
swissmotorwayhighwaytransport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Five things you should know if you are a cross-border worker in Switzerland
  2. Zurich ranked world's best city for 'prosperity and social inclusion'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

25/11
Baby - Multilingual household how to handle
25/11
Top of the market pay for software engineers?
25/11
Non-factory rims, FZ Ausweis
25/11
Exporting goods from Switzerland to the EU
25/11
Registering for VAT tax
25/11
Another fundsmith question
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/11
Swimming courses in english in Bern
14/11
Must sell all furniture - would equip 1 bedroom apartment
31/10
Beautiful 4.5 Apt for Rent, Lugano
30/10
Autism/ABA therapy
28/10
Big 2,5 rooms apartment to sub-let Lugano
21/10
English theater sports - ZIC vs. theater anundpfirsich
View all notices
Post a new notice