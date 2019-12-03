Switzerland's news in English

2020 Swiss budget: Tourism, sport and education the major winners

3 December 2019
10:43 CET+01:00
Photo: Depositphotos
3 December 2019
Switzerland on Tuesday has begun its annual budget review process, with sport, education and tourism expected to be among the beneficiaries.

On Tuesday, the Council of States begun its 2020 budget review.

As has been reported in the Swiss press, the State Finance Committee has recommended an increase in spending of around CHF120 million. 

The Council is expected to invest the money in four principal areas: sport, education, tourism and international aid. 

Other areas which will see increases in spending will be roads, protections for ocean-going vessels and nationwide transport links. 

As reported in the Swiss daily 20 Minutes, the budget of the Swiss Tourism Board is set to be increased. 

As reported by The Local, tourism in Switzerland is currently undergoing a boom - with the country on track to record the largest ever number of overnight stays in its history. 

READ: US tourists help drive Swiss tourism boom

Switzerland recorded 38.8 million overnight hotel stays in 2018, however figures from the first half of 2019 show that this is set to be exceeded. 

Increased visitor numbers from the United States and China have driven the boom. 

The budget presented by the Federal Council showed a surplus of CHF500 million, with annual revenue of CHF75.7 billion and expenditure of 75.2 billion. 

 

 
