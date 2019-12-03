2020 Swiss budget: Tourism, sport and education the major winners

<p>On Tuesday, the Council of States begun its 2020 budget review.</p><p>As has been reported in the Swiss press, the State Finance Committee has recommended an increase in spending of around CHF120 million. </p><p>The Council is expected to invest the money in four principal areas: sport, education, tourism and international aid. </p><p>Other areas which will see increases in spending will be roads, protections for ocean-going vessels and nationwide transport links. </p><p>As reported in the Swiss daily <a href="https://www.20min.ch/ro/news/suisse/story/Budget-2020--plus-de-generosite-attendue-31617123" target="_blank">20 Minutes</a>, the budget of the Swiss Tourism Board is set to be increased. </p><p>As <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190805/us-tourists-help-fuel-swiss-tourism-boom-business">reported by The Local</a>, tourism in Switzerland is currently undergoing a boom - with the country on track to record the largest ever number of overnight stays in its history. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190805/us-tourists-help-fuel-swiss-tourism-boom-business"><strong>READ: US tourists help drive Swiss tourism boom</strong></a></p><p>Switzerland recorded 38.8 million overnight hotel stays in 2018, however figures from the first half of 2019 show that this is set to be exceeded. </p><p>Increased visitor numbers from the United States and China have driven the boom. </p><p>The budget presented by the Federal Council showed a surplus of CHF500 million, with annual revenue of CHF75.7 billion and expenditure of 75.2 billion. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}p.p4 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9; min-height: 14.0px}p.p5 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}p.p6 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9; min-height: 14.0px}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>