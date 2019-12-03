Swiss coffee prices drop for the first time ever

The cost of living in Switzerland is a major topic on The Local, with everything from rent to international schools among the most expensive anywhere in Europe.

But it’s not all bad news - with new figures revealing the average price of a cup of coffee is on the decrease across Switzerland.

Figures produced by Cafetiersuisse - a Swiss industry association for caterers specialising in the field of coffee - have shown the average cost of a cup of coffee in 2019 was CHF4.22 - three cents cheaper than 2018 figures.

The study compared prices of Switzerland’s favourite coffee - the Café Crème - and found that, somehow, it had gotten cheaper.

There is a major caveat however, for Italian and French-speaking Swiss - the price decrease was only measured in German-speaking Switzerland.

This is the 32nd year Cafetiersuisse has measured coffee prices in Switzerland. The study took into account 650 cafes, bakeries and bistros across the German-speaking part of the country.

Not all price cuts are created equal

Coffee is cheaper on average, but it’s not uniform. Competition in urban areas has brought average prices down - while prices in rural parts of Switzerland have remained the same.

Cafetiersuisse says the major reason for the decrease is the lower cost of coffee beans, which is lower than it has been for the previous 14 years.

More price cuts on the horizon?

So will the good times continue to roll? Unfortunately for coffee lovers, it’s unlikely we will see a Café Crème under CHF4 anytime soon.

Aside from raw materials, another major factor in coffee costs is wages in the hospitality sector. With the industry still needing to negotiate the minimum wage for next year, there’s a chance prices could go up again.

