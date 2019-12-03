Swiss coffee prices drop for the first time ever

<p>The cost of living in Switzerland is a major topic on The Local, with everything from <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191105/is-it-better-to-rent-than-buy-in-switzerland">rent</a> to <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191127/switzerland-the-most-expensive-country-in-europe-for-international-schools">international schools</a> among the most expensive anywhere in Europe. </p><p>But it’s not all bad news - with new figures revealing the average price of a cup of coffee is on the decrease across Switzerland. </p><p>Figures produced by Cafetiersuisse - a Swiss industry association for caterers specialising in the field of coffee - have shown the average cost of a cup of coffee in 2019 was CHF4.22 - three cents cheaper than 2018 figures. </p><p>The study compared prices of Switzerland’s favourite coffee - the Café Crème - and found that, somehow, it had gotten cheaper. </p><p><strong>Read: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190715/new-maps-reveal-highest-rents-in-switzerland-property-renting">New maps reveal where in Switzerland the rental prices are highest</a></strong></p><p>There is a major caveat however, for Italian and French-speaking Swiss - the price decrease was only measured in German-speaking Switzerland. </p><p>This is the 32nd year Cafetiersuisse has measured coffee prices in Switzerland. The study took into account 650 cafes, bakeries and bistros across the German-speaking part of the country. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575374515_coffee-cups.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="Image: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>Image: Depositphotos</i></p><p><strong>Not all price cuts are created equal</strong></p><p>Coffee is cheaper on average, but it’s not uniform. Competition in urban areas has brought average prices down - while prices in rural parts of Switzerland have remained the same. </p><p>Cafetiersuisse says the major reason for the decrease is the lower cost of coffee beans, which is lower than it has been for the previous 14 years. </p><p><strong>Have your say: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191114/have-your-say-how-to-save-money-on-raising-children-in-switzerland">Our readers on how to save money raising children in Switzerland</a></strong></p><p><strong>More price cuts on the horizon?</strong></p><p>So will the good times continue to roll? Unfortunately for coffee lovers, it’s unlikely we will see a Café Crème under CHF4 anytime soon. </p><p>Aside from raw materials, another major factor in coffee costs is wages in the hospitality sector. With the industry still needing to negotiate the minimum wage for next year, there’s a chance prices could go up again. </p><p><strong>Read: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191126/minimum-wage-in-switzerland-what-you-need-to-know">What you need to know about the minimum wage in Switzerland</a> </strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style>