Foreigners living in Swiss canton of Valais could get the right to vote

<p>The C permit is granted to foreigners who are longtime Swiss residents. Immigrants from EU / EFTA member states who have lived in Switzerland permanently for five years qualify for this permit. Nationals of other countries must wait 10 years before applying.</p><p>Only Swiss citizens over the age of 18 can vote in federal election in Switzerland.</p><p>But the commission president Cilette Cretton, <a href="https://www.letemps.ch/suisse/droit-vote-etrangers-sesquisse-valais">said</a> that qualified foreigners living in Valais should have the right to vote in cantonal matters because “holders of a C permit are sufficiently integrated to obtain this right”.</p><p>The commission will further debate this issue in April 2020, but it is already stirring controversy in the canton.</p><p>The right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which has been campaigning for a long time to curb the influx of foreigners into Switzerland, is against the proposal.</p><p>“We will not compromise on this issue”, said Cyrille Fauchère, the president of the Valais section of the SVP.</p><p>And René Constantin, president of centre-right Liberals said his party does not support the measure at this point, but added that it "deserves further reflection".</p><p>If Valais does grant foreign nationals the right to vote in cantonal elections, it would become the third canton in Switzerland to do so. The other two are Jura and Neuchâtel.</p><p>A number of the French-speaking cantons also permit longterm foreigners to vote in local matters. Geneva, Vaud, and Fribourg allow foreign nationals to have a say on municipal and communal issues.</p><p>However, German-speaking cantons are more reluctant to let their foreign population express their views at the ballot box. </p><p>Even though Basel, Appenzell Outer Rhodes and Graubünden officially allow their towns to offer foreigners the vote, in practice <a href="https://www.atlas.bfs.admin.ch/maps/13/de/13344_9167_89_70/21726.html">few municipalities</a> do so. </p>