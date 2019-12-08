4.5 million francs stolen from armoured car in Bern

The court heard that investigators have been able to find no trace of the money.

The Swiss Federal Court on Friday revealed that the money was taken on July 1st, with assistance of the driver of the armoured car.

The perpetrator, who confessed to the theft, took the money from the truck and placed it in another vehicle and transported it to a garage in Rickenbach.

Initially arrested on August 14th, the man has been in police custody since - but applied for a release from prison in October.

No trace of the loot

The court heard that the accused perpetrator transferred the money to an accomplice who has now been imprisoned in the Czech Republic. Swiss authorities are considering making an extradition order.

Four people are currently in custody for receiving stolen money.

Armoured car heists are frequent in Switzerland, particularly in Vaud. The most recent took place on the 2nd of December, with attacks also taking place in Vaud in April, June and August of 2019.