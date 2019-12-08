Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

4.5 million francs stolen from armoured car in Bern

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 December 2019
16:54 CET+01:00
moneyrobberycashbankscrime

Share this article

4.5 million francs stolen from armoured car in Bern
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
8 December 2019
16:54 CET+01:00
A Swiss court on Friday revealed for the first time that an armoured truck had been robbed in Thunstetten, in the canton of Bern.

The court heard that investigators have been able to find no trace of the money. 

The Swiss Federal Court on Friday revealed that the money was taken on July 1st, with assistance of the driver of the armoured car. 

The perpetrator, who confessed to the theft, took the money from the truck and placed it in another vehicle and transported it to a garage in Rickenbach. 

Initially arrested on August 14th, the man has been in police custody since - but applied for a release from prison in October. 

No trace of the loot

The court heard that the accused perpetrator transferred the money to an accomplice who has now been imprisoned in the Czech Republic. Swiss authorities are considering making an extradition order. 

Four people are currently in custody for receiving stolen money. 

Armoured car heists are frequent in Switzerland, particularly in Vaud. The most recent took place on the 2nd of December, with attacks also taking place in Vaud in April, June and August of 2019. 

 

 
moneyrobberycashbankscrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Switzerland ranked one of the world’s 'safest countries'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

02/12
Question renovate bath+kitchen
02/12
Mince Pies
02/12
Ordering eBay from abroad - customs fees?
02/12
Where can I do inbody 😊
02/12
Whatsapp Status: For ages 30+
02/12
Stainless steel cooking pot and pan set: advice...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/11
Holiday Apartments in the “Magic Valley” that is Lötschental
29/11
Biel English Church's "Christmas Carol Service"
25/11
Swimming courses in english in Bern
14/11
Must sell all furniture - would equip 1 bedroom apartment
31/10
Beautiful 4.5 Apt for Rent, Lugano
30/10
Autism/ABA therapy
View all notices
Post a new notice